When Cricket Meets Yoga: Steve Smith's 'Acrobatic' Leave Sends Sydney Crowd Into Laughter During AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test; VIDEO

In a light‑hearted moment amidst the highly competitive Fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England, veteran Australian batsman Steve Smith provided an unexpected comic relief with a bizarre leave that left commentators chuckling and players amused at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

During England pacer Josh Tongue’s spell, one delivery, a short‑pitched ball, was left by Smith in his usual ultra‑watchful style. However, instead of a smooth avoidance, Smith ducks awkwardly, falls on his back and performs an unplanned rollover, prompting laughter around the ground.

The incident occurred as Tongue mixed up his short deliveries, and while spectators expected Smith to simply evade the bouncer, the master batter’s dramatic tumble was unexpected. Commentators couldn’t help but laugh at the sight, and even players exchanged grins at the unusual escape, providing a rare humorous moment in the usually intense Test match.

Despite the levity, Smith continued his innings calmly, focusing on steering Australia’s charge in the match. The scene quickly became a talking point among fans on social media, showcasing that even elite professionals can produce funny and human moments on cricket’s biggest stages.

AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Michael Neser's Spectacular Catch Ends Joe Root's Stunning Innings Of 160 Runs; VIDEO

The fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground produced a moment of pure athletic brilliance as Australian all-rounder Michael Neser pulled off a sensational caught-and-bowled dismissal to end Joe Root’s magnificent innings of 160 runs.

Root, England’s batting mainstay, was in complete control at the crease, compiling a masterclass in technique and temperament. With England looking to build a dominant position, Neser delivered a ball that Root checked slightly, sending it looping high back toward the bowler.

What followed left players and fans in awe. Reacting instantly, Neser sprinted sharply to his right, kept his eyes fixed on the ball as it soared against the Sydney sky, and launched himself into a full-length dive. With remarkable hand-eye coordination, he clutched the ball inches above the turf, completing a phenomenal catch.

The dismissal sparked celebrations among the Australian players and drew a standing ovation from the crowd, who recognized the brilliance of the effort.

Neser’s catch proved to be a pivotal moment in the match, shifting momentum and highlighting the fine margins that define Test cricket. It was a reminder that in the Ashes, moments of individual brilliance can change the course of a game and this was undoubtedly one of the finest fielding efforts of the series.