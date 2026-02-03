 'Not Every Masked Guest Deserves A Dance.' Mumbai Police's 'Bridgerton Season 4' Reference Warns Citizens Of Cyber Frauds
Blending pop culture with public awareness, Mumbai Police shared a Bridgerton-inspired post to caution users about online safety. Drawing parallels with the show’s masked ball and secret identities, the message warned that appearances online can be deceptive, urging people to stay alert while interacting with strangers on social media and digital platforms.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Screengrabs

Mumbai: In a clever blend of pop culture and public service, Mumbai Police referenced Bridgerton to deliver a timely warning on online safety.

Taking inspiration from the hit Netflix series, the city police shared a post reminding Mumbaikars that appearances, especially online, can be deceiving. Drawing parallels with the show’s iconic masquerade ball and the ever-watchful Lady Whistledown, the message cautioned users against blindly trusting strangers they encounter in the digital space, where not every masked guest behind the screen has good intentions.

The reference subtly alludes to the series’ theme of hidden identities and double lives, urging internet users to remain alert while navigating social media and other online platforms.

Rise in ‘digital arrest’ scams

The post comes amid a worrying rise in so-called ‘digital arrest’ scams reported across Mumbai. In these cases, fraudsters pose as law enforcement officials, falsely linking victims to criminal activities and coercing them through video calls under the pretext of surveillance.

The tactic is used by the fraudster to create panic and psychological pressure, often by invoking the names of notorious criminals or fabricated legal cases. Even educated and tech-savvy citizens have fallen prey to the scam.

The Mumbai Police cybercrime cell has intensified its crackdown, carrying out several interstate operations to dismantle such networks and recover significant amounts of money.

About The Hit Netflix Series

The Bridgerton series is a historical drama set in Regency-era London, centering on the eight Bridgerton siblings as they explore high society while seeking love and joy.

Season 4 focuses on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. The duo meets at a masquerade ball hosted by Benedict’s mother, Violet Bridgerton. A key feature of the series is the gossip writer, Lady Whistledown, aka Penelope Bridgerton, who reveals the ton's dramas and hidden truths.

