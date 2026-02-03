BJP's Dimple Mehta Elected Mayor Of Mira-Bhayandar Civic Body Amid Protests

BJP's Dimple Mehta |

Mira-Bhayandar: BJP candidate Dimple Mehta was unanimously elected Mayor of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Tuesday, following the recently concluded elections to 29 municipal councils across Maharashtra. Dhruvkishor Patil has been elected as the deputy Mayor. The mayoral election was held at the civic body’s headquarters amid opposition from the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

Despite protests, the election process went ahead as scheduled, with Mehta securing a clear majority. No candidate withdrew their nomination during the withdrawal period. During voting, 78 BJP corporators and one independent corporator voted in favour of Mehta, giving her a total of 79 votes and ensuring her election to the mayor’s post.

In the recently concluded MBMC corporation elections, the BJP had won 78 seats out of 95, with Shiv Sena winning 3 and Congress winning 13 with 1 seat secured for the independent.

The political atmosphere in Mira-Bhayandar had heated up ahead of the election, with the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti demanding that only a Marathi-speaking candidate should be appointed mayor. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, proceeded with the election, dismissing the objections and completing the process.

Following Mehta’s election, protests intensified in parts of the city, with the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) adopting an aggressive stance. Demonstrators raised slogans demanding a “Marathi mayor,” terming the appointment of an “non-Marathi” mayor unacceptable. Protesters gathered near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground and later took out a march opposing the new mayor.

During the agitation, demonstrators asserted that Maharashtra and its cities must retain their Marathi identity. Police intervened to control the situation and detained several protesters to prevent any law-and-order issues.

The situation in Mira-Bhayandar remains tense, with political and social groups closely watching developments following the mayoral election.

