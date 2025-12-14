 Delhi University Exam Chaos: Some Question Papers Fail To Reach Several Centres Due To Logistical Issues; Details Here
DU Semester VII exams on December 13, 2025, were disrupted as question papers failed to reach several centres on time, leaving students waiting for hours. Over 35 courses were affected. DU later cited logistical issues and announced revised schedules for impacted papers.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Delhi University Exam Chaos | Instagram

DU Exam 2025: Examination day turned into chaos at the University of Delhi on December 13, 2025, with question papers for a large number of Semester VII exams failing to reach several examination centres in time, thereby keeping students waiting for hours and disrupting the smooth conduct of tests. The delay affected papers across multiple disciplines, creating confusion and stress among examinees.

Students and faculty at colleges, including Rajdhani College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Miranda House, among others, reported prolonged periods of waiting as exams scheduled for 9:30 am could not start much later in the case of some colleges, only after noon, owing to missing question papers. Teachers said over 35 courses received question papers late or did not receive the papers on time, owing to which examination halls had to keep students in limbo.

Later in the day, the university released an official notification. The statement, issued under the signature of the Controller of Examinations, stated, “This is to notify all concerned that approx. 800 papers were scheduled for the morning session today, and due to some logistical issues, a few papers could not be dispatched, and the same could not be conducted at some examination centres.”

“It is hereby informed that the said logistical issue was subsequently rectified, and the question papers were successfully sent thereafter. However, the students of Honours Courses who have to appear in three electives subjects were given four slots can appear in the subsequent three slots, while for Program Courses revised schedule/date(s) for the affected paper(s) shall be announced and notified separately in due course and will be conducted by the second week of January, 2026,” further added.

