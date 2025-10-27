 Bhopal News: Brain-Dead Man Gives New Life To Five At AIIMS
A 37-year-old man declared brain-dead at AIIMS Bhopal gave new life to five patients after his family agreed to donate his organs on humanitarian grounds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old man declared brain-dead at AIIMS Bhopal gave new life to five patients after his family agreed to donate his organs on humanitarian grounds. The organ retrieval and transplant procedures were carried out on Sunday, marking another milestone for the institute.

The patient had been admitted to AIIMS Bhopal with a severe head injury. After two rounds of examinations conducted six hours apart, a team of four doctors confirmed brain death. Following the family’s consent, organ harvesting began at 6:30 a.m.

The man’s heart was transplanted into a 41-year-old patient, making it the third successful heart transplant at AIIMS Bhopal. Financial assistance for the surgery was provided by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and AIIMS Bhopal. The recipient remains in ICU under close observation for the next 48 hours.

One kidney was transplanted into a 30-year-old patient at AIIMS Bhopal, while the second was sent to Bansal Hospital—marking the institute’s 16th kidney transplant. The ophthalmology department also retrieved both corneas, which will restore vision to two individuals.

Since the case was medico-legal, a postmortem was required to confirm the cause of death. For only the second time in AIIMS Bhopal’s history, this was conducted directly inside the operation theatre—a legally approved and efficient procedure.

The police and AIIMS staff paid tribute with a guard of honour to the donor, whose decision brought hope to five families.

