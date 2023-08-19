Ajinkya Rahane: I always carry one small speaker with me wherever I go

Pic: Instagram

Ajinkya Rahane is no stranger to excellence. He made his first-class debut in the 2007–08 Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. The cricketer is hailed for his amazing performances in test matches and the IPL. One of Team India’s greatest triumphs in Test cricket happened in the 2020–21 when they won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Under the direction of Ajinkya Rahane, they won the series 2-1 despite being knocked out for 36 in the first Test at Adelaide. Recently, he announced a partnership with a renowned plant-based dairy alternative brand Oatey. The gifted sportsman believes that the brand’s values align perfectly with his principles. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for a candid chat. Excerpts

What does cricket mean to you?

Cricket is my passion. It is everything to me.

What's your fitness secret? Any tips to share

Fitness is important not only for athletes but also for every human being. Being fit means being physically and mentally healthy. Every individual has different methods of doing workouts and follows different fitness routines.

Everyone has different routines for doing a gym session or running session, but consuming the right food is important.

Everyone should listen to their own body and mind. You should take care of your health. You should know what helps you be fit mentally as well as physically.

How do you strike a balance between your career and personal life?

When you play cricket, you focus on cricket. When you are with your family, you focus on your family. As simple as that. When you are at home, you don't think about the cricket. And when you're on the ground, you don't think about family.

What do you do when you feel low?

Whenever I feel low, I listen to music. I spend time with my kids and family. I feel positive around them.

One person you turn to for advice in times of crisis?

My father.

Any message for budding fitness influencers?

I would like to tell everyone that they should focus on their health, not only their physical health but also their mental health. If you play cricket, tennis, or any other sport, you know what exercises you have to do. But make sure you are focusing on your health and diet. Because you do not get fit by just going to the gym or exercising, but by eating proper food and nutrients. Fitness is a combination of these things, and you have to follow that. You should have to follow your body and listen to what it tells you. Generally, our bodies tell us what we have to do rather than listening to others.

What are your three wardrobe essentials?

My cricket whites, Oatey T-shirt, and Nike shoes.

What's the one thing you cannot step without?

My speaker. I love music. I like all kinds of music. So, I always carry one small speaker with me wherever I go. My favorite singers are Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam.

Who is your sports idol?

Roger Federer is my sports idol.

Which other sport do you play or enjoy?

I love playing tennis.

Why did you choose to be a brand ambassador for Oatey?

I always follow a healthy lifestyle, and I like to be fit. I'm way too focused on my diet. I even count how many calories I consume throughout the day, whether during the game or my training session. I tried Oatey five years ago, and I liked it Oatey is the perfect health partner for me. The Oatey brand also matches my values with what I follow what I consume, and what I always believe. I'm happy with this partnership and look forward to it.

