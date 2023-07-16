Generation Lingo 2023: 7 generational labels that you must know 

It’s not common to hear these terms, like Gen Z’s or millennials, in conversations. These are today’s generation; however, have you ever imagined what you would call the generation before millennials or what generation your parents or grandparents belong to? You can find out what this generational lingo means and to what generation you belong.

The Greatest Generation (GI Generation): Born 1901–1927

You’ve probably never heard the term before. Tom Brokaw coined the phrase in his 1998 book, The Greatest Generation. He ingrained the phrase in our brains and hearts. This generation lived through the Great Depression before going off to serve in World War II. The Great Depression and World War II both contributed to this generation’s strong work ethic. They knew the real meaning of hard work, sacrifice, etc. That’s why they are called the GI Generation.

The Silent Generation: Born 1928–1945

These years range from the start of the Great Depression to the end of World War II. Those born in this period are also frequently referred to as Radio Babies. The Silent Generation grew up amid the destruction of war and the Great Depression. Fearing the chaos of their youth, they played in line, remaining silent so as not to make trouble. Such actions gave rise to their other name, traditionalists. People in this group are between 78 and 95.

Baby Boom Generation: Born 1946–1964

The phrase "baby boomer generation" is used in India to describe those who were born between 1946 and 1964 and experienced the process of nation-building after India gained independence from British rule. Young people use the slang ‘OK boomer’ to refer to older generations’ opinions that they find confusing or disagreeable. The baby boomers are one of the most relevant groups in today’s society because they were essential to and present for many of the technological developments in the last 50 years. They have been more adaptable to modern growth and learning how to function in today’s technological environment. Boomers range in age from 59 to 77.

Generation X: Born 1965–1980

In terms of technology, Gen X’ers are the most significant generation of today, acting as a bridge between older and younger people. They were present at the start of the internet and video games, and they are the population that has developed many of these innovations. This generation experienced the AIDS crisis, the MTV craze, and a changing social climate that gave rise to LGBTQ+ rights. Generation X parents are significantly more involved in their children’s social and educational development. Additionally, it was the era of “home computers.” Currently, this group of people ranges in age from 43 to 58.

Generation Y: Born 1981–1996

Millennials remember when Amazon exclusively sold books and are the first generation to have known a childhood with and without the internet, which now plays a huge part in their personal lives. The "baby boomers" sometimes refer to millennials as the "snowflake generation" because "they get easily upset and offended." This generation is frequently misunderstood and mislabeled. When younger people lack an understanding of traditional values and have the same opinions as they did when they were younger, elder people often accuse them of being "Millennials." This generation falls between Generations X and Z. True Millennials today range in age from 27 to 42.

Generation Z: Born 1997–2012

While still "youngsters" and not old enough to be considered a generation. Generation Z children are the first to be born into a world where they know nothing but being constantly connected, albeit through phones, screens, and tablets. The concept of living without the internet or a cell phone will never be known by this generation. However, this generation is creative and interesting. They were the first to deal with cyberbullying and other internet-related issues. They come up with new slang, ideas, creatives, etc. They brought the idea of setting boundaries, and they try to maintain their work-life balance. This large group of people is between the ages of 11 and 26.

Generation Alpha: Born 2013–2025

Generation Alpha is the first generation of children who will never know a period when social media did not exist. They are significantly more technically adept than any prior generation, which is a tremendous instrument that can change mankind in a variety of positive ways. They are the first generation whose parents used the internet, mobile devices, tablets, and social media while growing up. The oldest member would be around 10 this year.

