'Life Is Unimaginable Without You,': Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Pens Heartfelt Note After Sister Dimple's Demise

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for her stint in Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma went through a tough phase in her life recently after the death of her sister Dimple last month. Jennifer took to her Instagram handle recently to pen a heartfelt note for late sister Dimple. In this note shared by the actress, Jennifer talks about a deep void left by Dimple's death and states that she could not have imagined this life without her.

Jennifer states how the house feels empty without her giggles, without her laughters, without her songs and further states that she will always cherish Dimple's memories. Jennifer's note reads, ''Life is unimaginable without you my darling sister Dimple... never thought will loose you too one day... my heart sinks thinking of that you are no more , it's just 21 days you left us but it feels like ages, house feels so empty without you, without your giggle, without your scream, without your songs, without your comedy... but all of us will always treasure your memories, your dialogues, your smile... you taught us how to live life joyfully and keeping up that smiling face no matter how much pain you are going through... I believe i m the luckiest sister in earth to have YOU as my sister... you gave me so much unconditional love which i can't imagine of receiving from anyone...love you Dimpu... RIP. reover loosing 2 siblings in less than 1&1/2 years is unimaginable... only i can feel the pain, e you Dimpu and Maloo... miss you both.''

Jennifer had earlier lost her brother too and had been greiving his demise. The actress was recently in the news after she accused the producer of her show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma of harassment and not clearing her dues.