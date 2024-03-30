VIDEO: TMKOC Actress Jennifer Mistry Threatens To Sit On Dharna If Chargesheet Not Filed Against Asit Modi

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has slammed the makers of the sitcom for dismissing her win in legal battle. Jennifer, who played the role of Mrs Roshan in the show, recently won the sexual harassment case she had filed against producer Asit Kumarr Modi. However, on Friday, she shared a video on Instagram and claimed that the makers have dismissed her winning the case. She also stated that she has given an 'ultimatum' to the police to file a chargesheet based on the complaint she lodged against Modi approximately a year ago.

In the video, she said that it has come to her notice that the production team of Neela Films believes that Jennifer hasn't won any case against Modi.

"Vo bol rahe main koi faltu se women's group ke paas gayi thi aur waha par aisa bol diya gaya. Toh mera ye kehna hain ki faltu ke women’s group ke paas aapke producer itne important, itne bade producer, do baar hearing ke liye chale gaye sab kaam chhod ke? Kamaal hain," she is heard saying in the video.

Jennifer further mentioned that she recently met Senior Inspector Jeetendra at Powai Police Station and an ACP at Hiranandani Police Station and gave them an 'ultimatum'.

"Maine unko ultimatum diya ki agar aapne jaldi nahi kiya ye chargesheet ka kaam, toh mujhe bhi nahi pata main kya karungi. Ho sakta hain yaha par jab Draupadi Murmu ji aa rahi hain main dharna lekar baith jau," she added.

For those unversed, in an interview with ETimes, Jennifer stated that Modi had initially refused to compensate her citing 'financial losses'. Earlier, she mentioned that the court ordered Modi to clear her outstanding dues and asked him to pay her Rs 5 lakh as compensation.

Jennifer Mistry controversy

The actress levelled shocking allegations against Modi and in May 2023, she accused him of sexual harassment. A few months back, Mumbai Police lodged a case against the makers of the popular sitcom. Jennifer also accused Modi of influencing a key witness in her case - Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Jennifer's husband in the show.

According to media reports, the actress had even accused project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of indecent behaviour and sexual harassment on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah.

Earlier, the producer had termed the allegations made against him by the Jennifer as baseless and claimed to take legal action against the actress for trying to defame him.