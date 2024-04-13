 Jennifer Mistry Banswal's Sister On A Ventilator, Actress Leaves For Her Home Town
Jennifer Mistry Banswal's Sister On A Ventilator, Actress Leaves For Her Home Town

Jennifer Mistry Banswal opens up on facing a tough time after the demise of her brother.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 08:45 PM IST
Jennifer Mistry Banswal, who recently won the long pending court case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's producer Asit Modi has found herself in the midst of a rough phase one more time. The actress, in a conversation with the Times Of India opened up about leaving for her hometown as her sister, who is a special needs individual has not been keeping well and is currently on the ventilator.

Talking about the same, Jennifer said, ''I am going to my hometown as my younger sister, who is a special needs person, is on a ventilator, and I have to be with her.'' The actress further revealed of having the responsibilty of seven girls on her maternal side after her brother passed away. She further states that she has been facing a difficult time due to the same. Jennifer then goes ahead to reveal that it was during this time that her fall out with Asit Modi took place.

Jennifer Mistry, who is known for her stint in Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, had filed a case against the producer and had also accused him of harassment. The actress had made some shocking revelations and was also supported by a few ex actors from the show.

