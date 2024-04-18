TMKOC Fame Jennifer Mistry's Sister Dimple Dies In Jabalpur, Was On Ventilator

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show, has mourned the death of her younger sister Dimple. Reportedly, her sister, who was differently-abled, passed away last week in their hometown Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. She was 45.

According to a report in Zoom, Jennifer's sister breathed her last on April 13. She had earlier informed that her sister was critically-ill and was on ventilator.

Reportedly, Jennifer was not in Jabalpur at the time of her passing. For a while, the actress had returned to Mumbai.

According to news reports, Dimple was rushed to a private hospital after her blood pressure went low, earlier this month. She also had stone in her gall bladder. However, after a few days, Dimple was shifted to a government hospital. There, her BP reportedly touched rock bottom and her pulse was nearly zero. She was then put on a ventilator.

"I still cannot accept that she is no more. Every day, Dimple and I spoke on a video call," Jennifer told Zoom. She added, "She would not respond to anyone else's voice. She was very attached to me."

Unfortunately, the actress had lost her younger brother in 2022.

Jennifer, who is known for her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, had filed a case against show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi and had also accused him of harassment. The actress had made some shocking revelations and was also supported by a few former actors from the show.

In March 2024, Jennifer had revealed that she has won the case against Modi. In a video, she also claimed that the producer has to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to her.