Arjun Rampal On Suffering Slipped Disc While Shooting Action Scenes For Crakk: 'Shoot Got Cancelled For 3 Weeks'

Bollywood actor Actor Rampal recently revealed that he suffered slipped disc during the shoot of his action film Crakk. The trailer of the film, in which plays the antagonist, was unveiled by the makers on Friday. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

While interacting with media persons during the trailer launch of Crakk in Mumbai, Arjun opened up about his injury. He said, "I've mostly tried to do all my stunts in the film. It has been one of the most physically challenging films. I had to really up my game. Vidyut and Aditya selected a fantastic group of athletes from all over the world who are a part of my maidaan in the film. I was in awe and inspired by those guys. I had to constantly push myself and in that process I did slip a disc or two. The shoot also got cancelled for two to three weeks till I could recover and come back to finish the sequence."

Arjun added, "On the last day, Vidyut didn't leave me there because the disc that had got repaired, he replaced that again (laughs). So I had to go back to the hospital. That's how Crakk was for us."

Meanwhile, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. It unleashes rip-roaring action, adventure and a variety of sports stunts becoming India’s first-ever action sports drama.

Crakk also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and Aditya after Commando 3. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and co-produced by Vidyut. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on February 23.

Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen in films like The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Nastik and 3 Monkeys. In January 2024, the actor was recognised and honoured for his contributions to cinema and culture at the Champions of Change Award in Maharashtra.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Rampal shared a glimpse of the award ceremony along with a gratitude note. He received a special award from Justice KG Balakrishnan and Justice Gyan Sudha Misra.