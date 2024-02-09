Vidyut Jammwal On Crakk: 'My Vision Was To Deliver The Biggest Sports Action Thriller In Indian Cinema'

The makers of Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi's Crakk unveiled the action-packed trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film unleashes rip-roaring action, adventure and a variety of sports stunts becoming India’s first-ever action sports drama.

Vidyut, who is also producing the film with Abbas Sayyad besides playing the lead role, shared his experience. "My journey with Abbas started 20 years back. He first started managing my work and believed in me when nobody did. We then decided to produce films and Crakk is our second project. I feel, 'Crakk' is every person who is passionate about doing a particular thing. Everyone competes with himself or herself. Everyday everyone tries to do better than what they've done before and I am doing the same."

He added, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

Arjun opened up about playing a villain and his experience of working on Crakk. "It's been an incredible journey. One of my friends introduced me to Aditya and asked me to go through the script. I could relate to the subject and was blown away. I have been in the industry for over two decades and to find something so refreshing was really fantastic. This film really made me push myself to an extreme level. It is not easy to bring emotions in an action film and Aditya wanted that for my character. This is something I liked the most. Also, if you ask what Crakk is for me, it is cracking my bones," he said.

Arjun also revealed that he got injured multiple times during the shoot. "I've mostly tried to do all my stunts in the film. It has been one of the most physically challenging films. I had to really up my game. Vidyut and Aditya selected a fantastic group of athletes from all over the world who are a part of my maidaan in the film. I was in awe and inspired by those guys. I had to constantly push myself and in that process I did slip a disc or two. The shoot also got cancelled for two to three weeks till I could recover and come back to finish the sequence. On the last day, Vidyut didn't leave me there because the disc that had got repaired, he replaced that again (laughs). So I had to go back to the hospital. That's how Crakk was for us," he shared.

On playing the lead role, Nora gushed, "I was the last one to come on board. I was on my way to Ooty and there was no network on my phone and that's when Aditya called me for the film's narration. I was freaking out because the narration was happening for my lead role and I had no network. I think not only is the cast superb but the vision is also so grand that I instantly decided to do the film. And I knew that if I'm a part of this project, I'll definitely push myself as an artist."

Nora also explained why she is scared before the film's release. "It's scary because you are playing a lead role and you have no idea how the audience will react to your performance. People get comfortable seeing you doing certain things and when you do something different, the response is not always great. But I'm happy that I got this chance. I have worked really hard for the film and I hope people appreciate it," the actress said.

Opening up about how his vision of making an action film translated on the big screens, Aditya shared, "To be honest, I have been living with the script for four years. Every action scene you see in the film is written on paper. A lot of times it happens that we go on sets and figure things out but for Crakk, we've had discussions for months and years and we've written drafts of action. Every action scene you'll see in the film has actually been written, designed and then shot."

He added, "I've tried to make a film for our country and for the masses. I'm not trying to make a Hollywood film. Keeping that in mind, I have brought the gaming world and action together. I believe now the audience in our country, from a rickshaw wala to a pilot, is ready for it because now the horizons have opened. They are ready to see and experience new things in their language and what they can relate to."

Crakk is all set to hit the big screens on February 23.