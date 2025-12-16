Aisha Ahmed On Single Papa: 'It’s The Warmth, The Silences, And That Big ‘Aww!’ That Stays With You'

Three days after Single Papa dropped on OTT, actor Aisha Ahmed is still processing the wave of emotion the show has stirred among viewers. Known for her grounded, relatable performances, Aisha plays Dr Shreya, a calm, non-judgmental presence in a story that explores single parenting, relationships, and emotional responsibility without preaching. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, she speaks about unexpected audience reactions, working with Kunal Kemmu, trusting silences as an actor, and why fulfilment on set matters as much as applause outside it.

Q. It’s been three days since Single Papa released. What’s been the most unexpected reaction or message you’ve received so far?

One of the most unexpected reactions was a reel I came across just yesterday. It showed two very young kids, a brother and sister, I’m guessing, around five or six years old, sitting and crying while watching the last scene.

I know the show is emotional, and even while shooting that scene, all of us were tearing up. But seeing such young children not just watch the show, but connect with it emotionally, really touched me. They may not fully understand the social commentary, but they felt something, and that felt very special.

Q. The show presents relationships in shades of grey. Did working on Single Papa change how you look at partnership, parenting, or emotional responsibility?

Honestly, I had never thought about it so deeply before. Like most people, when I imagined parenting, I only thought of the cute parts: playing with my baby, watching them grow up.

But watching the show made me realise how difficult it really is. What stood out for me was the portrayal of a single father. I grew up with a single mother, and for me, that experience was wonderful. I never felt like I was missing out.

After watching Single Papa, I thought that even having a single father wouldn’t be a bad thing. You see so much love in Gaurav’s character for the baby. It definitely shifted my perspective and made me think differently about family structures.

Q. Did portraying Dr Shreya challenge any preconceived notions you had about relationships or family?

It actually helped me more than it challenged me. Shreya is divorced, and Gaurav’s character is also divorced and chooses to be a single parent. Because of my own life experiences, these things were always normal for me.

I never saw divorce as the end of someone’s life, which society often tends to do. That openness really helped me play Shreya. She is not judgmental. She likes Gaurav for who he is: open-minded, kind, and charming. My personal experiences made it easier to bring that honesty to the character.

Q. The show lets silences speak instead of over-explaining emotions. Was it difficult to trust those pauses as an actor?

Not emotionally, no. The emotions were quite simple and clear. Shreya is very straightforward; she even says she prefers straight lines over circles. That part came naturally.

What I was unsure about was that everyone else was playing into the comedy, while my character was very serious and normal. I kept asking the directors if it was okay that I wasn’t being funny. I worried that people might not even notice me.

One of the directors, Hitesh, told me that Shreya is like the audience observing everything. Once he said that, I completely let go and trusted the writing and direction.

Q. Was there a scene that stayed with you even after the shoot wrapped?

Definitely the last scene, when Mrs Nehru takes baby Amul away. We were all very attached to the baby, Hami Ali Hamil, who played Amul. Everyone held him every day.

While shooting that scene, the entire set was emotional. Kunal actually broke down, and it felt very real. I remember looking at Suhail, who was my closest friend on set, and his tears just wouldn’t stop. That scene stayed with all of us, even after watching the final cut.

Q. Your scenes with Kunal Kemmu rely more on chemistry than confrontation. How did that equation develop?

I met Kunal briefly during the readings and then directly on set. We weren’t friends before, and that taught me something important: acting is acting.

I used to believe that personal bonding was necessary for chemistry on screen, but this experience proved otherwise. We just did our scenes sincerely. The writing was simple and honest, and we trusted that. I think that’s what made it work.

Q. You often play emotionally grounded characters. Is that a conscious choice?

I think it happens organically. Maybe because that’s who I am, auditions for such roles work out for me. It’s also about how people perceive you as an actor.

My friends often tell me I look very mature on screen, even though I’m not like that in real life. I think it’s a mix of my own personality and how the industry sees me.

Q. Do you think Indian storytelling has moved beyond stereotypes for women?

I think this shift started years ago, especially after the OTT boom. Even Adulting focused on women beyond clichés. Being modern was never reduced to just drinking or smoking.

Today, it also depends on the makers what story they want to tell. Sometimes, just letting a woman exist without explaining her choices is powerful.

Q. After intense shoots, how do you unwind?

I need one video call with my three-person group chat. That’s my therapy. Every small and big thing is shared there. I don’t think I could function without it.

Q. Finally, what response feels most rewarding right now?

The set itself gave me fulfilment. It was such a happy experience that I felt complete even before the show released.

Of course, critical appreciation matters, but what truly makes me happiest is hearing from people who’ve followed my journey from the start. When they say, “We saw you as Dr Shreya,” that really stays with me.

Q. One sentence or three words you’d use for Single Papa?

Just one big “Aww!” because of the baby, because of Kunal, and because of the warmth the show carries. That’s what stayed with me throughout.