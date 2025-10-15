Violent Protest Erupts Outside Assam's Baksa Jail As Locals Demand Handing Over Zubeen Garg Death Accused To Public; Police Fire In Air - VIDEOS

A massive crowd gathered outside Baksa District Jail on Wednesday afternoon (October 15) as five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, were brought to the facility under heavy police security. The situation turned violent as furious fans and locals demanded that the accused be "handed over to the public."

Protesters, many carrying placards seeking #JusticeForZubeenGarg, pelted stones and threw sandals at the police convoy transporting the accused. Some vehicles parked near the jail were also set on fire amid the escalating chaos.

#WATCH | Violent protest erupted outside Baksa District Jail in Assam's Baksa district after five accused in Zubeen Garg death case - main event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer) and two PSOs…

A convoy of police vehicles was attacked by a group of angry locals near the jail,…

According to media reports, locals shouted, "We didn’t want them to come here. Don’t keep them inside. Hand them to the public," echoing the collective anger that has spread across the region since Zubeen's death.

As tensions intensified, police reportedly resorted to baton charges, tear gas, and even firing in the air to disperse the crowd. Despite these efforts, the mob continued to resist, demanding that the accused be presented publicly before them.

Several police personnel and journalists sustained injuries after being hit by stones during the clashes. A female officer was reportedly hurt, and one police vehicle suffered extensive damage.

The five accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora, and Paresh Baishya, have now been lodged inside Baksa Jail under strict surveillance. Security has been tightened around the premises, with additional forces deployed to prevent further unrest.

Authorities confirmed that while the situation remains tense, it is currently under control. However, the public outrage and demand for justice for Zubeen Garg show no signs of slowing down.

Zubeen Garg death

Zubeen passed away on September 19 while swimming at Lazarus Island in Singapore. Initial reports had suggested a scuba diving accident, but his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, later clarified that he suffered a seizure during his second swim, despite wearing a life jacket earlier in the day.

He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead at 2:30 pm on September 19. His body was brought back to Assam and cremated with full state honours and a 21-gun salute at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The CID arrested musician Sekharjyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta on October 2 in connection with Zubeen's death case. So far, five people have been arrested by in connection with the case.