 Rajasthan On Edge: Fresh Bomb Threats Trigger Panic Across State; Search Operations Intensified
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan On Edge: Fresh Bomb Threats Trigger Panic Across State; Search Operations Intensified

Rajasthan On Edge: Fresh Bomb Threats Trigger Panic Across State; Search Operations Intensified

Fresh bomb threats emailed to Kota Collectorate, a coaching centre, & Rajasthan HC triggered evacuations & major security checks. No explosives were found, indicating a likely hoax. This is the fourth such threat in a week. Emails are being sent via foreign VPNs, making tracing difficult. Security has been tightened as cyber teams investigate. Authorities urge public to stay alert, not panic.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan On Edge: Fresh Bomb Threats Trigger Panic Across State; Search Operations Intensified | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: Tension escalated in Rajasthan on Monday after fresh bomb threats were emailed to the Kota Collectorate, a prominent coaching institute in Kota, and the Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur. The alerts triggered an immediate response from police and security agencies, and intensive search operations are currently underway at all key locations.

According to officials, the threat email sent to the Kota Collector’s official address warned: “The Kota Collectorate and Shikhar Coaching Centre in Jawahar Nagar will be blown up with RDX bombs.”

Following the message, authorities swiftly evacuated the premises. Police teams, bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads, and Army personnel were deployed to secure the areas and conduct thorough inspections.

Kota Collector Piyush Samaria confirmed the threat message was received at around 7.20 a.m. The email also claimed responsibility and stated the sender was allegedly based in Kerala.

FPJ Shorts
SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Will Virat Kohli Be The Next Guest? Kapil Sharma Responds To Fan Requests
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Read Also
'Misleading': PIB Debunks False Claims Linking Old Video Of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu...
article-image

So far, no explosives or suspicious items have been recovered from any of the threatened locations, suggesting a possible coordinated hoax aimed at spreading fear, said officials.

Security across government buildings and public institutions has been tightened, and cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the emails.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert but avoid panic as the investigation continues.

This incident marks the fourth bomb threat in the state within the past week. Earlier, on December 3, Jaipur Collectorate received a threat, on December 4, Ajmer Collectorate and the Garib Nawaz Dargah received email threats, and on December 5, the Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur received a similar threat. Despite the multiple alerts, no explosives have been recovered at any of the locations so far, suggesting a pattern of hoax threats designed to create panic.

Read Also
'Focus On Action, Not Symbolism': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions Govt’s Commitment Amid Vande...
article-image

The Rajasthan Home Department officials said that the emails are being sent using foreign VPN servers, many of which are based in countries where India does not have investigation treaties. Because of this, tracing the origin of the sender has become challenging. Central agencies have now been roped in to assist, and cyber experts are analysing digital footprints to identify the source.

Security has been intensified across government buildings, and authorities have urged the public not to panic but remain alert. Earlier on Friday, the Rajasthan High Court received a bomb threat email, following which security was increased in the court complex, and all judicial proceedings were halted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP...

VIDEO: 'Want To Ask, Does ‘Munna’ Of Jinnah Also Have Problem With Vande Mataram,' Says BJP MP...

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Protest Chennai Ring Road Works, Alleging River Blockage And Threat To...

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Protest Chennai Ring Road Works, Alleging River Blockage And Threat To...

Chennai Weather Update For December 8: IMD Predicts Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To See Details

Chennai Weather Update For December 8: IMD Predicts Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To See Details

Bengaluru Turning Into India’s ‘Narcotics Capital’ As Year-End Drug Seizures Surge

Bengaluru Turning Into India’s ‘Narcotics Capital’ As Year-End Drug Seizures Surge

Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider After Rider Loses Control In Telangana's Mancherial, 1 Dead;...

Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider After Rider Loses Control In Telangana's Mancherial, 1 Dead;...