 India Will Stop Purchasing Oil From Russia: US President Donald Trump
Speaking to reporters at his Oval Office on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that the US was “not happy” that India was buying Russian crude, arguing such purchases helped finance President Vladimir Putin’s war.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Speaking to reporters at his Oval Office on Wednesday, he said the US was "not happy" that India was buying Russian crude, arguing such purchases helped finance President Vladimir Putin's war.

“He (Modi) is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship... we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia because that let Russia continue on with this ridiculous war where they've lost a million and a half people,” Trump said in response to a question.

“I was not happy that India was buying oil, and (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing,” he said.India is the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels behind China, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Describing the Indian prime minister as “a great man,” Trump said, “He loves Trump... I don’t want you to take the word love any differently... I don’t want to destroy his political career.”Praising Modi's leadership, Trump said, “I have watched India for years. It’s an incredible country, and every single year you would have a new leader. Some would be in there for a few months, and this was year after year after year, and my friend has been there now for a long time, and he’s assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia.”

He added that the phase-out would take time but that it was already underway.“He (Modi) has assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia. I don’t know, maybe that’s a breaking story. Can I say that?... He’s not buying his oil from Russia. It (has) started. He can't do it immediately; it’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon,” Trump claimed.

He said India could resume energy trade with Moscow after the Russia-Ukraine war is over.“If India doesn’t buy oil, it makes it much easier, and they’re not going to buy, they assured me they will, within a short period of time, they will not be buying oil from Russia... And they’ll go back to Russia after the war is over,” he said.

Traditionally reliant on Middle Eastern oil, India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, significantly increased its imports from Russia following the February 2022 Ukraine invasion.Western sanctions and reduced European demand made Russian oil available at steep discounts. As a result, India's Russian crude imports surged from under 1 per cent to nearly 40 per cent of its total crude oil imports in a short span.

New Delhi has been maintaining that its oil imports are driven by national energy security and affordability concerns and that its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains “independent and balanced”.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

