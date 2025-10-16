 Tarun Garg To Be New MD & CEO Of Hyundai India, Will Take Charge From January 2026
Tarun Garg will become MD & CEO of Hyundai India from January 2026. With rich industry experience, he aims to drive innovation, rural expansion, and long-term growth for the company.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has announced that Tarun Garg will become the new Managing Director and CEO of the company starting January 1, 2026. He is currently the whole-time director at Hyundai. Garg will take over from the current MD & CEO Unsoo Kim, who will return to South Korea for a new strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company. Until then, Tarun Garg will serve as the MD & CEO-designate.

The decision to appoint Garg was made at a board meeting held on October 14. Garg shared his excitement on LinkedIn, saying he feels 'honoured to take on this historic role at such a transformative time” for Hyundai in India.

Who Is Tarun Garg?

Tarun Garg is a mechanical engineer from Delhi Technological University and also has an MBA from IIM Lucknow. He worked at Maruti Suzuki for over 25 years, where he began as a management trainee and later held top roles in sales, logistics, and business planning. His last role there was Executive Director, looking after marketing, logistics, and parts.

In December 2019, he joined Hyundai Motor India as the Director of Sales, Marketing, and Services. In January 2023, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

What He Brings to the Role

Tarun Garg has helped Hyundai grow in many ways. He introduced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in nine models, improved sales quality, reduced discounts, and helped grow profits. He also worked on expanding Hyundai’s reach in rural markets, developing used car business, and launching strong digital and premium sales channels.

His deep understanding of the Indian market is expected to help Hyundai grow faster and smarter in the coming years.

