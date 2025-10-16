 Ashok Leyland Bags Order For 1,937 Buses From Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings
Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has bagged an order for 1,937 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings. So far, the company has supplied 21,000 buses to Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTU).

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Ashok Leyland secures a major bus order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings, strengthening its presence in southern India | File Photo

New Delhi, Oct 16: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has bagged an order for 1,937 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings.

Track Record in Tamil Nadu

So far, the company has supplied 21,000 buses to Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTU). The order includes a diverse mix of fully built and chassis configurations tailored for town, mofussil, and SETC applications, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Compliance and Safety Standards

Each vehicle is built on the latest AIS 153-compliant chassis platform, meeting the most recent Indian safety and performance regulations, it added.

Company Statement

"Tamil Nadu has always been an important market for us, and this order is a testament to the trust and confidence our customers place in Ashok Leyland's technology and performance," Ashok Leyland National Sales Head- MHCV Madhavi Deshmukh said.

Market Reaction

Shares of the company were trading 1.29 per cent up at Rs 137.40 apiece on BSE.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

