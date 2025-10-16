Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share

IT company Infosys on Thursday posted 13.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,364 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. | Representative Image

New Delhi: IT company Infosys on Thursday posted 13.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,364 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 6,506 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 8.6 per cent to Rs 44,490 crore during the quarter from Rs 40,986 crore a year ago.

The company increased the lower base of the growth outlook for fiscal year 2026 to 2-3 per cent in constant currency terms from 1-3 per cent it had projected in the June 2025 quarter.

It posted a marginal decline in operating margin to 21 per cent both on year-over-year and quarterly basis.

The free cash flow generation was at 131 per cent of net profit at Rs 9,677 crore and TCV (total contract value) of large deal wins was USD 3.1 billion, or about Rs 27,525 crore.

The company increased the employee headcount during the quarter by 8,203 to 3,31,991 from 3,23,788 reported in June 2025 quarter.

Infosys announced an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share, an increase of 9.5 per cent over the last fiscal.

Shares of Infosys settled 0.08 per cent lower at Rs 1,472.75 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)