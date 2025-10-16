True Power Group Secures 100MW Solar Project In Maharashtra, Marks Major Step Toward ₹1000 Crore Goal

New Delhi: In a major development for India’s solar energy ambitions, True Power Group has secured a 100 MW Solar EPC project in Sangli, Maharashtra. The company has officially signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and received the Letter of Award (LoA) for the project, positioning itself as a growing force in the renewable energy sector.

This large-scale project reinforces the government's focus on sustainable power solutions and strengthens the private sector’s role in supporting the energy transition.

About True Power Group

True Power Group is one of India’s fastest-growing companies in the renewable energy and electrical infrastructure space. The company specializes in:

- Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction)

- Earthing Systems

- Lightning Protection

- Electrical Solutions

With this project win, True Power Group is a step closer to achieving its ambitious Rs 1000 Crore business milestone, reflecting a clear vision for growth, innovation, and sustainability.

The company’s consistent track record of reliability and technical excellence has helped it expand its footprint across India’s clean energy landscape.

What’s Next?

With the 100 MW project in Sangli, True Power aims to contribute significantly to India’s clean energy targets, generate green jobs, and deliver eco-friendly power to thousands of households in Maharashtra.