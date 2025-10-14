How SAP Cloud Migration Is Shaping The Future Of Energy And FMCG Industries: Through An Expert’s Lens

Businesses are shifting to cloud technology and it has started to have a big impact, especially in industries like energy and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Organisations are moving their core business systems to the cloud to keep up with changing needs, reduce costs, and work more efficiently. Working towards this possibility are professionals who guide complex migrations without bringing operations to a halt.

One such expert, Naresh Kumar Rapolu, has been working towards these changes, leading several major SAP cloud migration projects for clients in both the energy and FMCG sectors. With an extensive experience in SAP S/4HANA, the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), and cloud platforms, he has greatly assisted companies modernize their systems while keeping business running smoothly. Discussing his projects, he mentioned, “I have successfully led numerous end-to-end SAP S/4HANA migrations, both Greenfield and Brownfield, while ensuring minimal downtime, optimal resource allocation, and cost-efficient use of cloud services on platforms such as Azure and AWS.”

According to the professional, even a short service disruption can cause significant problems in the energy and FMCG sector. That’s why he focuses on careful planning and tools that allow systems to shift to the cloud with little to no downtime. He shared how the method, SUM-DMO has been key to moving SAP systems while keeping them available during the transition. This is especially valuable for industries that need to operate around the clock.

Rapolu argued that once the systems are migrated, the businesses require them to perform better. So, he shared his experience where he built tools using SAP BTP that link apps like SuccessFactors, Ariba, and logistics platforms, helping companies get real-time data and make faster decisions. These improvements have helped boost supply chain efficiency and reduce response times.

Further, talking about the challenges he noted how linking old systems with new cloud platforms can be difficult. To tackle this problem, he used SAP Cloud Integration tools and created ways for different technologies to share data without delay or confusion. This is crucial in large companies where information needs to move fast between departments and partners. Additionally, security is also a major concern. To address that, he has implemented features like Single Sign-On (SSO), audit logs, and access control across all cloud systems. These measures have improved security and helped businesses meet compliance rules, which are especially strict in the energy sector.

The results attained from these efforts are quite remarkable. Moving to cloud platforms like Azure and AWS has helped firms reduce infrastructure costs by up to 30%. Dashboards that used to lag now load about 40% faster. Release cycles are quicker too, thanks to the setup of SAP’s Cloud Transport Management System, which has reduced deployment errors by 80%.

Looking forward, Rapolu sees cloud systems becoming more flexible, with companies moving toward smaller, modular services that are easier to update and scale. “The future is likely to trend towards decentralized, containerized microservices for SAP workloads, aligning seamlessly with your expertise in CTMS, CPI, and HANA optimization,” he suggested. He also expects greater use of predictive tools for things like system performance and risk detection.

In conclusion, in the energy and FMCG sector, cloud migration isn’t just about new technology. It’s about staying reliable, cutting delays, and giving teams better tools to do their jobs. While the changes may not grab headlines, they are laying the foundation for more responsive and resilient operations—something every business needs in today’s environment.