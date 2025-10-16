Zee Entertainment Q2 Profit Falls 63.4% To ₹76.5 Crore; Revenue Dips 2% To ₹1,995.6 Crore

Zee Entertainment reports Q2 profit decline amid higher content investments, while ZEE5 OTT platform posts record quarterly revenue | File Image

New Delhi, Oct 16: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a 63.46 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.5 crore in the second quarter ending September 2025 on account of investments in content.

It had a net profit of Rs 209.4 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL).

Revenue and Expenses Overview

Its total income was down 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,995.6 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 2,034.4 crore in the corresponding quarter.

According to the company, "Investment in content for long-term growth impacted profitability". Total expenses of ZEEL were at Rs 1,880.3 crore, up 6.9 per cent in the September quarter.

Advertising Revenue Dips Amid FMCG Slowdown

During the quarter, ZEEL's revenue from advertising was down 10.58 per cent to Rs 806.3 crore. It was at Rs 901.7 crore a year ago.

A double-digit decline in advertising revenue was "due to slowdown in FMCG spending", said ZEEL in its earning presentations.

According to the company, domestic advertising environment continues to be soft, however, it expects pick-up as festive season augurs in near-term.

Subscription and Other Revenue Growth

ZEEL's subscription revenue was up 5.47 per cent to Rs 1,023 crore in the second quarter. It was Rs 969.9 crore in the corresponding September quarter.

This "increase in subscription revenue led by both linear and digital", it said. Its revenue from the other segment was up 8.36 per cent to Rs 139.9 crore, which was driven by higher syndication revenue.

OTT Platform ZEE5 Shows Strong Performance

Its OTT platform ZEE5 registered "highest ever quarterly revenue" crossing Rs 300 crore. It reported a 32 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year, leveraging the adoption of language packs strategy in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi.

Linear TV Business Remains Stable

In domestic linear business, TV landscape remains stable as its 'Z' Network share grew 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter, aided by Hindi and other language markets.

H1 Performance and Market Reaction

In the first half (H1) of FY26, ZEEL's total income was down 8 per cent to Rs 3,845.4 crore. In the first half also, "soft advertising environment impacts profitability", it said, Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 109.35 on BSE, down 0.55 per cent from the previous close.

