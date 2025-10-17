 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs Tripartite Agreement With Two Foreign Firms To Establish Digital Economy's "Quantum Corridor"
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs Tripartite Agreement With Two Foreign Firms To Establish Digital Economy's "Quantum Corridor"

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs Tripartite Agreement With Two Foreign Firms To Establish Digital Economy's "Quantum Corridor"

The agreement, inked with US-based IONQ and Sweden's Scandian AB, aims to position Maharashtra on the global technology map through artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has signed a tripartite agreement with two foreign firms to establish a "Quantum Corridor", a move which will help strengthen the state's digital economy by harnessing new technologies, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The agreement, inked with US-based IONQ and Sweden's Scandian AB, aims to position Maharashtra on the global technology map through artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.Addressing an event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said AI and quantum computing have emerged as key pillars of the global economy.

Read Also
After Pune's Hinjawadi, Solapur To Host India’s Third-Largest IT Park, Says Maharashtra CM...
article-image

"We are proud to partner for the establishment of a Quantum Corridor, which will bring transformative changes to the state and national economy. The government will provide full support and a conducive environment for industry growth," he affirmed.

IONQ, based in Maryland, US, is a leading global company in quantum computing known for its trapped-ion technology. Its platforms, including Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, provide quantum computing access to industries in pharmaceuticals, logistics, financial modeling, and more, enhancing speed, accuracy, and sustainability, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

FPJ Shorts
Unique Identification Authority Of India Launches SITAA, Fostering Innovation & Collaboration In The Digital Identity Domain
Unique Identification Authority Of India Launches SITAA, Fostering Innovation & Collaboration In The Digital Identity Domain
Assam: 3 Soldiers Injured In Grenade Attack On Indian Army's Kakopathar Camp: Reports
Assam: 3 Soldiers Injured In Grenade Attack On Indian Army's Kakopathar Camp: Reports
World Bank Group President Ajay Banga Praises Uttar Pradesh's Efforts To Integrate Technology With Agriculture
World Bank Group President Ajay Banga Praises Uttar Pradesh's Efforts To Integrate Technology With Agriculture
Salman Agha Set To Lose T20I Captaincy After Hattrick Of Defeats Against India In Asia Cup; PCB To Name Veteran All-Rounder As New Captain: Report
Salman Agha Set To Lose T20I Captaincy After Hattrick Of Defeats Against India In Asia Cup; PCB To Name Veteran All-Rounder As New Captain: Report

Scandian AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, specializes in engineering, construction, finance, and industrial infrastructure development. Its projects integrate quantum-enhanced optimization, predictive analytics, and energy-efficient technologies to create sustainable and smart infrastructure.

The Quantum Corridor is expected to strengthen Maharashtra's digital economy and generate high-end technology-driven employment opportunities. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unique Identification Authority Of India Launches SITAA, Fostering Innovation & Collaboration In The...

Unique Identification Authority Of India Launches SITAA, Fostering Innovation & Collaboration In The...

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga Praises Uttar Pradesh's Efforts To Integrate Technology With...

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga Praises Uttar Pradesh's Efforts To Integrate Technology With...

Vikram Solar's Net Profit Surges To ₹128.48 Crore In The Second Quarter

Vikram Solar's Net Profit Surges To ₹128.48 Crore In The Second Quarter

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs Tripartite Agreement With Two Foreign Firms To Establish...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs Tripartite Agreement With Two Foreign Firms To Establish...

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 17, 2025

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 17, 2025