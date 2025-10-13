Maruti Suzuki & Tata Motors Record Robust Growth In Car Sales, Market Shares Soar

File Image |

New Delhi: Market leader Maruti Suzuki and home-grown Tata Motors recorded a robust growth in car sales in September to increase their market share, in a month that also saw a sharp year-on-year increase in the sale of electric vehicles, according to the latest figures compiled in the Vahan portal.

Tata Motors achieved its highest-ever monthly retail car sales at 40,594 units during September, driven by the Nexon, which sold over 22,500 units—a record for any single Tata model. The company improved its market share to 13.75 per cent during the month from 11.52 per cent in September last year, when it sold 32,586 units in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

Read Also Maharashtra To Revoke Trade Certificates Of Dealers Supplying Vehicles To Unauthorized Outlets

Maruti Suzuki further consolidated its position as the market leader in the passenger vehicle segment, comprising cars and SUVs, with total retail sales of 1,23,242 units in September, giving it a market share of 41.17 per cent, up from 40.83 per cent in the same month last year when the company sold 1,15,530 units. Mahindra & Mahindra was at the third spot, registering retail sales of 37,659 units, driven by the popularity of its Thar and Scorpio models, to record a market share of 12.58 per cent.

Press Release |

The company had sold 35,863 units in the same month last year with a market share of 12.67 per cent. Hyundai Motor India's retail sales dipped, standing at 35,812 units last month, and accounting for 11.96 per cent market share. It had sold 38,833 units in the same month last year with a market share of 13.72 per cent. Similarly, Hyundai Motor subsidiary Kia India's market share recorded a marginal year-on-year decline to 6.78 per cent during September this year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor saw its market share decline to 6.78 per cent with retail sales falling marginally to 20,303 units in Sept. The company had a market share of 7.35 per cent in the same month last year when its sales stood at 20,792 units. Overall, retail sales of passenger vehicles in September stood at 2,99,369 units, registering an increase of 6 per cent compared to the corresponding figure of 2,82,945 units in the same month last year. In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp recorded an increase in market share to 25.1 per cent in September, up from 22.48 per cent in the same month last year, with its retail sales increasing to 3,23,268 units, as against 2,71,820 units in the year-ago period.

The company’s arch rival, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, on the other hand, saw its market share drop to 25.05 per cent during the month, as against 27.7 per cent in September last year. TVS Motor Company's market share increased to 19.11 per cent, up from 18.36 per cent in the year-ago period. Overall, two-wheeler retail sales rose 6.5 per cent to 12,87,735 units in September this year compared to 12,08,996 units in the same month last year.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.