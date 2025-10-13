 Air India Offers All-India Flights From ₹1,499, Limited-Time Mega Fare Sale Begins; Discounts Across All Travel Classes
Air India has announced limited-period special fares for domestic travel starting at just Rs 1,499. The offer covers all classes—Economy, Premium Economy, and Business. Seats are limited, so act fast!

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
Unbeatable Prices for Domestic Travel. |

Mumbai: Air India has rolled out an exciting limited-time offer for travelers across India, with fares starting as low as Rs 1,499. This special pricing is valid for Economy Class, while Premium Economy starts at Rs 2,249, and Business Class begins at Rs 9,999. The airline aims to boost travel demand and make flying more affordable ahead of the festive and holiday seasons.

Available for a Short Time Only

This promotional campaign is a limited-period offer, which means customers need to book quickly before seats run out. The airline has not mentioned the exact booking deadline, but it has confirmed that the offer is subject to availability and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ideal for All Types of Travellers

Whether you're planning a quick weekend getaway, a business trip, or a long-overdue visit to family, these fares make domestic flying more accessible. Air India is offering this deal on several popular routes across its domestic network, giving travelers a wide choice of destinations at discounted rates.

Book Now to Save Big

Air India encourages customers to book directly via its website or app to avail of these special fares. With such low prices, the tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

