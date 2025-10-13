Last Chance To Invest In Canara Robeco IPO, Modest Demand But Listing Gain Of 7% Expected

IPO Closes Today. |

Mumbai: The IPO of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd, a well-known asset management firm, is closing today, October 13. The issue opened for subscription on October 9. The company has set a price band of Rs 253 to Rs 266 per share and aims to raise Rs 1,326.13 crore through this public offering.

Minimum Investment Details

This IPO is a complete Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning no new shares are being issued—only existing shares are being sold. To invest, a bidder must apply for at least 56 shares, which would cost approximately Rs 14,896 at the upper price band. The shares are expected to list on the NSE and BSE on October 17, 2025.

Grey Market Premium Suggests Gain

According to data from InvestorGain and IPO Watch, Canara Robeco shares are trading with a grey market premium (GMP) of over 7 percent. This suggests the stock may list at a price higher than the issue price, giving early investors a potential gain.

Slow But Steady Subscription

As of today morning (around 11:24 AM), the IPO was subscribed 0.78 times overall. The retail investor portion was subscribed 1.04 times, while non-institutional investors (NII) booked 1.05 times their quota. However, qualified institutional buyers (QIB) had not yet placed any bids, showing limited institutional interest so far.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Always consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Market risks apply.