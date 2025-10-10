Canara HSBC Life Raises ₹750 Crore From Anchor Investors, IPO Opens For Subscription On October 10

New Delhi: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd on Thursday said it has raised a little over Rs 750 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

The anchor book received participation from institutional investors including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, DSP MF, WhiteOak Capital, Mirae Asset MF, Allianz Global Investors Fund, Amundi Funds, Matthews India Fund, Tata MF, Motilal Oswal MF and Societe Generale, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Canara HSBC Life has allotted around 7.08 crore equity shares to 33 funds at 106 per share. This translates into an aggregate transaction size of Rs 750.32 crore, the circular showed.

The insurer said the Rs 2,516-crore maiden public offering would open for subscription on October 10 and conclude on October 14.

The company has set a price band of Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share for its IPO, targeting for a valuation of about Rs 10,000 crore at the upper end.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank, which holds a 51 per cent stake, and HSBC Group's HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings, which owns 26 per cent.

Canara HSBC Life's IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 23.75 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor.

Under the OFS, Canara Bank will sell 13.77 crore equity shares, HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Ltd will offload 47.5 lakh shares and Punjab National Bank plans to divest 9.5 crore equity shares.

Since it's an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue instead funds will go to selling shareholders.

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life has grown into a prominent bank led private player in the Indian life insurance sector.

In terms of issue allocation, 50 per cent of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 140 shares and in multiples thereof.

Canara HSBC Life is expected to make its stock market debut on October 17.

In December 2024, Canara Bank announced that it got Reserve Bank's approval for a proposal to divest the bank's stake in life insurance and mutual fund ventures.

