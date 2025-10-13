 Telangana To Raise ₹9000 Crore By Selling State Government Securities In Open Market Auction During October-December Quarter
According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar, Telangana is likely to raise Rs 2,000 crore in October, a similar amount in November and Rs 5,000 crore in December.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Hyderabad: Telangana is planning to raise Rs 9000 crore by selling the state government securities in the open market auction during the October-December quarter, according to an Indicative Calendar of Market borrowings by the State Government.According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar, Telangana is likely to raise Rs 2,000 crore in October, a similar amount in November and Rs 5,000 crore in December.

Up to August 31, the Telangana government’s borrowings stood at Rs 33,415.15 crore, (nearly 62 per cent) as against the estimated little over Rs 54,000 crore.Last month, the state raised Rs 15,500 crore via bonds auction in the open market.

Though the State government presented Rs 2,738.33 crore revenue surplus in its 2025-26 budget. However, at the end of July there was a deficit of Rs 11,051.95 crore.The fiscal deficit was targeted at Rs 54,009.74 crore during FY26 while the figure stood at Rs 33,415.15 crore by the end of August.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

