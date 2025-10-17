Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 17, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened gap up by 70 points and escalated right from the start of the session. It moved in a clean northward direction displaying strong momentum. It crossed the high that it had made 72 sessions back and went on to touch 25625 marks towards the end. Bulls remained in control with defending seen at any dips and it finally closed with gains of around 260 points and gave the highest daily close of the last 75 sessions. It formed a big bullish candle on daily frame and has been making higher highs from the last three sessions. Now it has to hold above 25500 zones for an up move towards 25700 then 25850 zones while supports have shifted higher to 25450 then 25350 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26000 then 25800 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25500 then 25400 strike. Call writing is seen at 25800 then 25650 strike while Put writing is seen at 25500 then 25600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25100 to 26000 zones while an immediate range between 25400 to 25800 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note and traded with a firm upward bias for most of the session. The index witnessed mild profit booking in the final half hour but managed to post robust gains of around 860 points. Every intraday dip was swiftly bought into, reflecting underlying strength and steady buying interest at lower levels. On the daily chart it formed a bullish candle, signalling renewed buying momentum emerging near support zones. Now it has to hold above 83200 zones for an up move towards 83800 then 84000 zones while on the downside support are shifting higher at 83200 then 83000 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened gap up by more than 350 points near 57150 zones but remained consolidative in a narrow range of 150 points for the first part of the session. Later, it gave a range breakout above 57200 zones and strong buying momentum was seen towards 57525 marks in latter part of the session. It formed a strong bullish candle on daily scale as buying interest was seen across private banks. It has given the highest daily close of the last 74 sessions and it is just a few points away from its previous life high zones. Now it has to hold above 57250 zones for an up move towards its previous all-time high of 57628 marks then towards 58000 zones while on the downside support is seen at 57250 then 57000 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.88% at 25648 levels. Positive setup seen in Oberoi Realty, Nestle India, Sona Coms, Bharat Forge, Godrej Properties, Titan, Samvardhana Motherson, Tata Consumer, Kotak Bank and United Spirits while weakness in KEI Industries, Max Financial, Delhivery, HDFC Life, Glenmark, Inox Wind, IREDA, NMDC, PFC and LICI.

VGUARD - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has been making higher highs and higher lows in the past few sessions reflecting bullish momentum. At 350 odd levels the stock has taken multiple support in the past and recently as well the stock took support and bounced back. We expect the upward trajectory to continue supported by positive RSI divergence and increase in volumes.

BUY VGUARD CMP 360 SL 355.00 TGT 375.55

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 17th Oct 2025

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure:

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Ltd. (BRG Infra) reported a strong H1FY26 performance with robust growth in revenue and order book. The company bagged new contracts worth Rs 582.45 crore across Roads, Buildings, Toll Collection, and Waste Water Treatment segments. Its unexecuted order book rose to Rs 1,534.60 crore as of 30th September 2025, up from Rs 887.23 crore in April, ensuring healthy revenue visibility for the next 6–24 months.

Orient Technologies:

Orient Technologies, a leading provider of end-to-end digital transformation and IT infrastructure services, announced the acquisition of Red Hut Innovation Technology Pvt. Ltd. and investment in minority stakes of Athena IT & Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and AIT Internet Services Pvt. Ltd for a combined value of Rs 7.71 crore.

The move underscores Orient Technologies’ ambition to establish itself as a next-generation digital technology leader, delivering integrated solutions across cloud, connectivity and cybersecurity, and driving long-term value creation for investors and stakeholders.

Central Bank of India:

Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Godrej Housing Finance Ltd. to offer housing loans at competitive rates, in line with RBI guidelines. Under this arrangement, Godrej Housing Finance will originate and process loan proposals, while Central Bank of India will retain up to 80% of the loans on its books. Godrej Housing Finance will manage the loan accounts throughout their lifecycle. The collaboration aims to enhance customer convenience, boost housing loan penetration, and expand the reach of both institutions across India.

Aeroflex Industries:

The company has received a new order valued at approx Rs 7.8 crore under the existing global agreement focused on the development of advanced flow control components for high-performance thermal management systems. This order has been received for the Aeroflex Bellow Division and pertains to the supply of liquid cooling solutions for data centers developed for the subsidiary of U.S. based corporation with a market capitalization exceeding USD 50 billion.