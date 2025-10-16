 Muthoot Capital's Profit Falls 82.3% To ₹2.83 Crore Compared To Last Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMuthoot Capital's Profit Falls 82.3% To ₹2.83 Crore Compared To Last Year

Muthoot Capital's Profit Falls 82.3% To ₹2.83 Crore Compared To Last Year

Despite the revenue rise, profitability took a hit, leading to a drop in earnings per share (EPS) to Rs 1.72 in September 2025 from Rs 9.71 in the same quarter last year.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Muthoot Capital Services Limited on Wednesday reported a sharp decline in its quarterly profit, even as its revenue grew strongly during the September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26). The company’s net profit fell 82.3 per cent to Rs 2.83 crore, compared to Rs 15.97 crore in the same period last financial year (Q2 FY25). However, the company’s total income showed healthy growth.

Net sales rose 41.32 per cent to Rs 153.54 crore in September 2025, up from Rs 108.65 crore in September 2024. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also increased by 17.78 per cent to Rs 86.31 crore, compared to Rs 73.28 crore a year ago, the company said in its filing. Despite the revenue rise, profitability took a hit, leading to a drop in earnings per share (EPS) to Rs 1.72 in September 2025 from Rs 9.71 in the same quarter last year.

On the stock market, Muthoot Capital shares were trading 5.2 per cent or Rs 14.20 lower at Rs 258.65 during the intra-day session on NSE. In the last five days, the shares fell by 5.95 per cent, or Rs 16.45. Over the past month, the stock declined by 6.96 per cent, or Rs 19.35. Recently, it dropped by Rs 1.78, or 0.68 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have fallen Rs 73.6, or 22.17 per cent.

Read Also
Muthoot Finance Soars 10% As Morgan Stanley Upgrades To Overweight, Analysts Raise Price Targets
article-image

Over the past one year, the stock is down 30.57 per cent, or Rs 113.8, according to official data. Muthoot Capital Services Limited, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

FPJ Shorts
Travis Scott India Tour: Women Go Viral For Singing 'Fein' During Kirtan Ahead Of Singer's Mumbai-Delhi Concert | WATCH
Travis Scott India Tour: Women Go Viral For Singing 'Fein' During Kirtan Ahead Of Singer's Mumbai-Delhi Concert | WATCH
RSS Ban Row: Karnataka Govt Reissues Old Circular Forbidding Use Of School Premises For Private Purposes
RSS Ban Row: Karnataka Govt Reissues Old Circular Forbidding Use Of School Premises For Private Purposes
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Soars 5% In Debut Trade Against ₹266 Issue Price
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Soars 5% In Debut Trade Against ₹266 Issue Price
South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Delhi University Students' Union Submits Memorandum Demanding Action
South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Delhi University Students' Union Submits Memorandum Demanding Action

Founded in 1994, the company primarily provides vehicle loans for two-wheelers and used cars, along with loans for commercial vehicles and small businesses. It also offers investment products such as fixed deposits and subordinated debts. The company continues to focus on offering accessible and simple financial products to customers across India.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Soars 5% In Debut Trade Against ₹266 Issue Price

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Soars 5% In Debut Trade Against ₹266 Issue Price

Tarun Garg To Be New MD & CEO Of Hyundai India, Will Take Charge From January 2026

Tarun Garg To Be New MD & CEO Of Hyundai India, Will Take Charge From January 2026

Muthoot Capital's Profit Falls 82.3% To ₹2.83 Crore Compared To Last Year

Muthoot Capital's Profit Falls 82.3% To ₹2.83 Crore Compared To Last Year

Mattress Maker Duroflex Files Papers With SEBI To Raise Funds Through IPO Comprising Fresh Issue Of...

Mattress Maker Duroflex Files Papers With SEBI To Raise Funds Through IPO Comprising Fresh Issue Of...

Provident Fund Withdrawal Norms Now Simplified, Employees Can Take Out Higher Amount After An Early...

Provident Fund Withdrawal Norms Now Simplified, Employees Can Take Out Higher Amount After An Early...