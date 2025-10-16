 Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFood Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2

Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2

Eternal, owner of Zomato and Blinkit, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65 crore for Q2 ended September, down from Rs 176 crore last year. Revenue rose to Rs 13,590 crore, with total expenses at Rs 13,813 crore. Results were impacted by acquisitions of Orbgen Technologies and Wasteland Entertainment, expanding its food, quick commerce, and events businesses.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2 | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Food delivery and quick commerce firm Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company, which re-branded itself as Eternal in March, had reported a net profit of Rs 176 crore in the June-September quarter of the last fiscal.

In a regulatory filing, Eternal said the results are not comparable with the corresponding quarter last year on account of the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd, holding the 'movie ticketing' and the 'events' businesses, respectively, from One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent firm), which completed in August 2024.

Read Also
South Indian Bank Reports 8% Rise In Net Profit To ₹351 Crore For The Second Quarter
article-image

During the quarter under review, Eternal's revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,590 crore. It was Rs 4,799 crore in the year-ago period.

FPJ Shorts
'Virat Kohli Of Tekken': Pakistani Esports Player Makes Stunning Claim About Himself After Capturing 7th EVO Title; Video
'Virat Kohli Of Tekken': Pakistani Esports Player Makes Stunning Claim About Himself After Capturing 7th EVO Title; Video
IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design
IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022

It reported a total expense of Rs 13,813 crore in the quarter. It was Rs 4,783 crore a year ago.

Eternal's reporting segments include its India food ordering business, quick commerce, Hyperpure supplies (B2B business), going out, and other segments (residual).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per...

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per...

Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally

Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally

Rupee Jumps 21 Paise To Close At 87.87 Against US Dollar

Rupee Jumps 21 Paise To Close At 87.87 Against US Dollar

Sensex Rallies 862 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,500 As Bulls Extend Gains For Second Straight Session

Sensex Rallies 862 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,500 As Bulls Extend Gains For Second Straight Session

True Power Group Secures 100MW Solar Project In Maharashtra, Marks Major Step Toward ₹1000 Crore...

True Power Group Secures 100MW Solar Project In Maharashtra, Marks Major Step Toward ₹1000 Crore...