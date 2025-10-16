South Indian Bank Reports 8% Rise In Net Profit To ₹351 Crore For The Second Quarter

File Image |

New Delhi: South Indian Bank on Thursday reported an 8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 351 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 of the current fiscal year.The Kerala-based private sector bank had a standalone net profit of Rs 325 crore in the September quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

South Indian Bank Hits Record Profit in Q2 FY25-26 📈 | MCap 8,517.52 Cr



- Record quarterly net profit: ₹351.36 Cr in Q2 FY25-26 (8% YoY growth)

- Non-Interest Income up 26% to ₹515.73 Cr

- Retail Deposits grew 11% to ₹1,12,625 Cr; NRI Deposits up 9% to ₹33,195 Cr

- Gross… pic.twitter.com/YxjcVkLKn2 — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) October 16, 2025

Interest income remained flat at Rs 1,875 crore during the September quarter of FY26, as against Rs 1,878 crore in the year-ago period.Provisions against bad loans fell to Rs 63 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 110 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.93 per cent during Q2, from 4.40 per cent of total loans in September 2024.Shares of South Indian Bank were trading at Rs 31.96, down 2.56 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.