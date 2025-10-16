 South Indian Bank Reports 8% Rise In Net Profit To ₹351 Crore For The Second Quarter
PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: South Indian Bank on Thursday reported an 8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 351 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 of the current fiscal year.The Kerala-based private sector bank had a standalone net profit of Rs 325 crore in the September quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Interest income remained flat at Rs 1,875 crore during the September quarter of FY26, as against Rs 1,878 crore in the year-ago period.Provisions against bad loans fell to Rs 63 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 110 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.93 per cent during Q2, from 4.40 per cent of total loans in September 2024.Shares of South Indian Bank were trading at Rs 31.96, down 2.56 per cent over the previous close on BSE. 

