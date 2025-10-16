 Sahara India Investors Finally Get Relief, Government Launches Online Refund Portal—Know How To Claim Your Money
The government has launched an online refund portal for Sahara India investors. With simple steps on the CRCS portal, depositors of four Sahara societies can now claim their money digitally.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Big Relief for Sahara India Investors. |

New Delhi: There is good news for investors of Sahara India. After a directive from the Supreme Court, the Central Government has started the process of refunding money to the depositors of Sahara Group's 4 cooperative societies. This move has brought smiles back to the faces of lakhs of investors who had been waiting for years to get their money back.

Which Sahara Societies Are Covered?

The government is returning money to investors who deposited funds in the following Sahara cooperative societies:

- Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. (Lucknow)

- Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd. (Lucknow)

- Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. (Kolkata)

- Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.

Investors in these societies can now claim their **refunds online**.

How to Claim Your Refund Online?

To get your money back, you need to visit the official CRCS Sahara Refund Portal: [https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/depositor/](https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/depositor/)

Here’s how you can apply:

- Click on the Registration option on the homepage.

- Enter your Aadhaar number and the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

- Fill in the Captcha and click Get OTP.

- Enter the OTP received on your phone to verify.

- Your account will open. If your mobile number is not linked to Aadhaar, you must link it first.

Next, go to Depositor Login. After entering the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar, mobile number, and captcha code, verify with OTP.

On the login page, your basic details like name, address, and Aadhaar number will be automatically filled.

Now, go to the Claim Form, select the name of the society, enter the deposit amount, passbook, and certificate number.

If you have invested in all four societies, you don’t need to fill separate forms. A single form is enough for claiming refunds from all of them.

What is the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal?

The CRCS (Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies) Sahara Refund Portal is an online platform launched by the Government of India. It helps depositors whose maturity period is over to claim their refunds without visiting any office or middleman. Many investors have already received their money through this portal.

