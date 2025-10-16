 Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded Voters
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded Voters

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded Voters

As the petitioner tells the court that the ECI should separately publish the list of deleted and added voters, the Supreme Court observes that the poll panel is aware of its responsibility to disclose the voter data on completion of the recently-concluded SIR.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on November 4 a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission of India's move to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As the petitioner tells the court that the ECI should separately publish the list of deleted and added voters, the Supreme Court observes that the poll panel is aware of its responsibility to disclose the voter data on completion of the recently-concluded SIR.

Earlier, the Supreme Court asked the Bihar State Legal Service Authority (BSLSA) to issue directions to its district-level body for assisting voters excluded from the final electoral rolls after the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in filing appeals with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

To ensure free legal aid to the persons excluded from the final voters' list to file appeals against their exclusion, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, BSLSA, is to issue necessary communication to the District Legal Services Authorities to ensure the availability of paralegal volunteers and legal aid counsels who can assist the excluded persons in filing appeals.

FPJ Shorts
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally
Read Also
PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65
article-image

The bench passed the order after noting that there were discrepancies in the affidavits submitted before the top court by certain individuals who claimed that they had been incorrectly excluded.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for ECI, disputed the veracity of the contents of the affidavit submitted by one particular individual.

Dwivedi raised an instance raised by the petitioner Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) regarding a person whose name was included in the draft list getting deleted from the final list.

He refuted the claim, saying the person was not there in the draft list as he did not submit the enumeration form, and added that a false affidavit had been filed, which amounts to perjury.

Read Also
Punjab: DIG Ropar Harcharan Singh Bhullar Arrested By CBI In Corruption Case
article-image

He said excluded people can file appeals, as there is still a window of five days available for them.

The bench expressed displeasure and told advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for ADR, that when a document was handed to the court, there should have been more responsibility.

The apex court also heard the arguments of political activist Yogendra Yadav.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan...

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan...

MEA Rebuts Donald Trump's 'Russian Oil' Claim, Says No Call Between Modi & US President

MEA Rebuts Donald Trump's 'Russian Oil' Claim, Says No Call Between Modi & US President

BSP Chief Mayawati Sets 2027 Election Roadmap, Reaffirms Party’s Ideology Of Social Transformation

BSP Chief Mayawati Sets 2027 Election Roadmap, Reaffirms Party’s Ideology Of Social Transformation

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Deepotsav 2025 Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s...

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Deepotsav 2025 Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s...