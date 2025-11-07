Indore News: Bike Seized For Violating Traffic Rules 26 Times | Representative Image (PNG Tree)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police on Thursday stopped a man while he was riding a bike without helmet and found 26 challans of traffic rule violation pending against his bike number. His bike was seized and further action is being taken against him.

During a special helmet awareness event at Radisson Square, traffic police stopped a bike for violating traffic rules. On inspection, it was found that the rider had broken traffic rules 26 times and had not paid any of the fines issued through e-challans recorded by ITMS cameras.

Because of repeated violations and non-payment of fines, the bike was seized and taken to the traffic police station. Police urged people to follow traffic rules responsibly to keep the city’s traffic smooth, safe and disciplined. Strict action will continue against those who do not follow the rules.

Action against 728 people for not wearing helmet

Additional DCP (traffic) Santosh Kaul informed Free Press that on the instruction of the senior officers, the traffic cops launched a special campaign of helmet awareness. During the campaign, the officials not only urged people to wear a helmet while riding two-wheeler vehicles but action was also taken against those who were riding carelessly and without wearing helmets.

On the first day, action against 728 people was taken. They were also instructed to follow the traffic rules in future. Most of the violators were below the age of 30. Police said that the campaign will be continued on the busiest intersections of the city.