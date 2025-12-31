 Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Worker Crushed To Death While Trying To Stop Self-Moving Lorry In Arani; Video Surfaces
A worker was killed in a tragic accident in Arani, Tamil Nadu, on December 30 after attempting to stop a self-moving lorry with his bare hands. The vehicle, parked on a higher surface, began rolling on its own. Despite help from colleagues, the worker was crushed during the impact.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Worker Crushed To Death While Trying To Stop Self-Moving Lorry In Arani; Video Surfaces | X @Paarivel_06

Arani: A horrific accident took place on December 30 (Tuesday) in Arani, Tamil Nadu, where a worker died while trying to stop a self-moving lorry with his bare hands. A video of the incident has surfaced online.

In the video, a worker can be seen going about his daily routine at an old shed in Arani, Tamil Nadu. Two workers - one younger and one older - are seen at the shed, whose door is half-closed, with two trucks parked nearby. The older worker walks up to the shed gate to hand something to the younger worker and then proceeds to open the shed door.

As seen in the video, as soon as the older worker opened and tied the door, the truck parked on a higher surface compared to the one outside began moving on its own. Alarmed, the worker immediately alerted his colleague.

After shouting to his colleagues, the older worker tried to stop the lorry with his bare hands as two other workers rushed to help him. Despite their efforts to prevent the lorry from crashing into another truck, the attempt failed, and the older worker was crushed at the moment of impact.

About Another Incident

At least nine people were killed in a major road accident near Cuddalore on 24th December (Wednesday) after a government-operated bus veered into the opposite lane following a tyre burst and collided with two vehicles, police said.

According to officials, four others, including two children, sustained serious injuries in the collision and were rushed to nearby state-run hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep shock over the loss of lives and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The injured will receive ₹1 lakh each, the government said in a statement.

Of the nine victims, five were men and four were women. The Chief Minister has also directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for those injured at government hospitals.

