 Monkey Attack Caught On Camera: Dramatic Video Of Elderly Woman Bitten In Delhi's Residential Area
A viral video from Delhi’s Batra Colony shows a monkey suddenly attacking an elderly woman as she sat outside her home. The animal jumped on her, knocking her off a chair before fleeing. The woman appeared shaken but survived.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Monkey attacking the elderly sitting on a chair | X/@gharkekalesh

A quiet moment turned frightening in Delhi’s Batra Colony when an elderly woman was suddenly attacked by a monkey while sitting outside her home. The disturbing incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media and once again drawn attention to the growing problem of human–monkey conflict in the national capital.

The video shows the elderly woman sitting calmly on a plastic chair placed against a wall near the entrance of a residential building. A group of monkeys can be seen moving through the alley nearby. Moments later, one monkey suddenly breaks away, runs toward the woman and leaps aggressively bites on to her lower body. Moments later the whole pack is seen attacking the woman on her head her legs.

Visibly startled and shaken, the woman struggles briefly as the monkey clings to her before quickly disengaging and fleeing down the alley. According to reports, the woman suffered three bite marks on her body and is under treatment for the same.

'Display Of Unity & Courage': Entire Troop Of Monkeys Leap Into Odisha River After Crocodile Attacks...
Why Monkey Attacks Are Increasing In Delhi

Rhesus macaques (Macaca mulatta) are highly adaptable primates that have flourished in Delhi’s urban environment, leading to frequent and often unpredictable encounters with humans. Attacks commonly involve biting, scratching, or jumping on people, particularly when monkeys feel threatened or are competing for food.

A Growing Urban Wildlife Crisis

Delhi receives thousands of complaints every year related to monkey attacks, property damage, and public disruptions including incidents near Parliament, government offices, and VIP areas. Studies around locations such as the Asola-Bhatti Sanctuary indicate that residents frequently report property damage 44% injuries (39%), and dissatisfaction with authorities.

