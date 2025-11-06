'Aapko Kya Pasand Hai..': PM Narendra Modi Serves Food To Injured Pratika Rawal

PM Narendra Modi offers Pratika Rawal food during team dinner at his residence | Image Credit: Youtube/ Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian Women's Team at his residence, congratulating them on their success in the World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co interacted with the Indian Prime minister and shared a meal with him. During dinner, Modi won the hearts of many, by offering the injured Pratika Rawal some food in a now viral video.

WATCH: Narendra Modi offers Pratika Rawal food during dinner

PM Narendra Modi enjoyed the company of the Indian women's team on Wednesday evening. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co were accompanies by head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.

After a hearty conversation discussing cricket, faith, tattoos and skin care, the Indian PM invited them to dinner. He offered the players sweets before they dug into the buffet.

Pratika Rawal also attended the ceremony wearing a moon boot and travelling in a wheelchair. Rawal had injured herself in the league match against Bangladesh and was ruled out of the knockouts. PM Modi noticed her not having food, and personally offered her some food in a snippet that has since gone viral.

"Aapko koi kuch de nahi raha, kya pasand hai aapko?" Modi said while offering Pratika a treat. (No one is giving you anything, what do you like?)

PM Modi lauds World Cup success

During his interaction with the players, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the magnitude of success achieved by the women's team. He had met the players when they had lost the 2017 World Cup final and was happy to see them return with the trophy 8 years later.

"You have done a great job. In India, cricket is not just a game. In a way, it has become the life of the people of India. If there is good happening in cricket, India feels good and even if there is a little bit of wrong happening in cricket, the whole of India feels bad," Modi said.