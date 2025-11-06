BJP Leader's Brother Opens Fire As Argument Over Garbage Dumping Escalates In Bareilly - VIDEO

PM

Bareilly: A minor dispute over garbage disposal in the Khwaja Kutub Saudagaran area under the Kotwali police station limits escalated into a violent incident on Thursday when the brother of a BJP leader allegedly opened fire. The accused, identified as Sanjeev alias Bobby Rastogi, reportedly fired multiple rounds from a country-made pistol after an argument with a neighbour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police and local residents, the argument broke out between Rajat Rastogi and Sanjeev alias Bobby Rastogi, who had been at odds for a long time over dumping garbage in front of each other’s houses. Witnesses said Thursday’s verbal spat turned heated, and in a fit of rage, Sanjeev went inside his house, returned with a firearm, and fired repeatedly at Rajat.

The bullet missed its intended target and hit Rajiv Rastogi, who had stepped in to intervene, injuring his hand. Panic spread through the locality as residents rushed indoors and shopkeepers quickly shut their establishments.

Locals rushed the injured Rajiv to the district hospital, where doctors said his condition was stable.

Upon receiving information, CO (City) Ashutosh Shivam, Kotwali Inspector Amit Pandey, and a forensic team reached the spot. The police inspected the scene and seized CCTV footage, which reportedly shows the accused involved in the scuffle with a weapon in hand.

CO City Ashutosh Shivam said an FIR has been registered against Sanjeev alias Bobby Rastogi, and efforts are underway to arrest him. He added that a detailed investigation is in progress and strict legal action will follow.