 BJP Leader's Brother Opens Fire As Argument Over Garbage Dumping Escalates In Bareilly - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Leader's Brother Opens Fire As Argument Over Garbage Dumping Escalates In Bareilly - VIDEO

BJP Leader's Brother Opens Fire As Argument Over Garbage Dumping Escalates In Bareilly - VIDEO

The bullet missed its intended target and hit Rajiv Rastogi, who had stepped in to intervene, injuring his hand.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
PM

Bareilly: A minor dispute over garbage disposal in the Khwaja Kutub Saudagaran area under the Kotwali police station limits escalated into a violent incident on Thursday when the brother of a BJP leader allegedly opened fire. The accused, identified as Sanjeev alias Bobby Rastogi, reportedly fired multiple rounds from a country-made pistol after an argument with a neighbour.

According to police and local residents, the argument broke out between Rajat Rastogi and Sanjeev alias Bobby Rastogi, who had been at odds for a long time over dumping garbage in front of each other’s houses. Witnesses said Thursday’s verbal spat turned heated, and in a fit of rage, Sanjeev went inside his house, returned with a firearm, and fired repeatedly at Rajat.

The bullet missed its intended target and hit Rajiv Rastogi, who had stepped in to intervene, injuring his hand. Panic spread through the locality as residents rushed indoors and shopkeepers quickly shut their establishments.

Read Also
'If You Are Envious...': Shikha Pandey Fires Shot At Jemimah Rodrigues' Critics After Team India's...
article-image

Locals rushed the injured Rajiv to the district hospital, where doctors said his condition was stable.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables
Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air Pollution Crisis
'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air Pollution Crisis
'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical 8-Ball Spell During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match
'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical 8-Ball Spell During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match

Upon receiving information, CO (City) Ashutosh Shivam, Kotwali Inspector Amit Pandey, and a forensic team reached the spot. The police inspected the scene and seized CCTV footage, which reportedly shows the accused involved in the scuffle with a weapon in hand.

CO City Ashutosh Shivam said an FIR has been registered against Sanjeev alias Bobby Rastogi, and efforts are underway to arrest him. He added that a detailed investigation is in progress and strict legal action will follow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air...

'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air...

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi For 2 Days, To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express To Khajuraho

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi For 2 Days, To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express To Khajuraho

BJP Leader's Brother Opens Fire As Argument Over Garbage Dumping Escalates In Bareilly - VIDEO

BJP Leader's Brother Opens Fire As Argument Over Garbage Dumping Escalates In Bareilly - VIDEO

Rajasthan ATS Arrests Maulvi Osama For Alleged Links With Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Rajasthan ATS Arrests Maulvi Osama For Alleged Links With Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commissioner Orders Action After Attack On BJP Candidate Vijay...

Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commissioner Orders Action After Attack On BJP Candidate Vijay...