'Vote Chori' Row: Haryana Woman Who Died In 2022 Had Brazilian Woman Larissa Nery's Photo In Voter Roll

YouTube/Rahul Gandhi

A day after Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that a Brazilian model’s photograph appeared 22 times on Haryana’s electoral rolls, the same image has now been found linked to a woman who died in March 2022, according to an India Today report.

The woman has been identified as Guniya, who died more than two years ago. Her family expressed shock that her name still appeared on the voter list and that too, linked with the photo of a foreign woman.

“We don’t know what has happened,” said Guniya’s mother-in-law, who also shared her death certificate. The family said Guniya had cast her vote before her death but were unaware of how such a photo misprint occurred, India Today quoted the family members as saying.

The Brazilian woman in question has spoken out on the controversy. Larissa Nery, whose photograph was shown by Rahul Gandhi during his “vote chori” press conference in New Delhi, expressed her disbelief that her old image was being used in the context of Indian elections, saying, “It’s not me; I’ve never even been to India.” She also clarified that she is a Brazilian digital influencer and hairdresser, not a model.

Another woman, Pinky Juginder Kaushik, whose electoral card allegedly carried an image resembling the Brazilian model, told India Today on Wednesday that there had been a long-standing photo misprint on her voter ID.

Gandhi Alleges '25 Lakh Fake Votes' in Haryana

During his press conference in New Delhi on November 5, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission of large-scale voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He claimed that around 25 lakh fake votes, which is roughly 12 percent of the total, were cast, alleging “systemic manipulation” of the voter rolls.

Gandhi cited one example where a single photograph appeared under several different names, suggesting that the same individual was shown voting multiple times. The image in question was later identified as belonging to Larissa, taken by photographer Matheus Ferrero and published on Unsplash.com in 2017 under an open-use licence.