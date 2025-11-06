‘NDA Is Winning Around 100 Of 121 Seats’, Claims Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary After First Phase Of Voting Concludes; Congress Responds - VIDEO

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary | ANI

Patna, November 06: As polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 concluded on Thursday evening, Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary expressed confidence in a sweeping victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, Congress has refuted his claims and said that Mahagatbandhan will form the government under Tajashwi Yadav on November 14.

Speaking to reporters, Choudhary said, “I want to thank the Bihar administration, the people of Bihar, and the Election Commission for ensuring peaceful voting. The way common voters came out in large numbers clearly shows a 4-5% rise in voter turnout compared to the last election.”

He added that according to internal reports from party representatives, the NDA is likely to win around 100 of the 121 seats that went to polls in the first phase.

“This result will surpass even the 2010 performance,” he asserted, taking a swipe at the Opposition. “The Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan will lose in this phase itself. No member of Lalu Yadav’s family will win this time - everyone will face defeat in the elections,” he claimed.

Reacting to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's claims, Congress leader Pawan Khera told ANI, "...I can give you in writing that under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan will be forming the government in Bihar"

The first phase of voting, held across 18 districts, recorded a voter turnout of 60.13% by 5 PM, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The second phase covering the remaining 122 constituencies is scheduled for November 11, while vote counting will take place on November 14.

There are also reports that the final voter turnout crossed 67%, which is reportedly the highest in the past 20 years. However, there is no official confirmation of the same from the Election Commission till now.