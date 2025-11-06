Rajasthan ATS Arrests Maulvi Osama For Alleged Links With Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan |

Jaipur: In a major action, the Rajasthan ATS has arrested Maulvi Osama, alias Osama Umar, for his alleged links to the Afghan terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Osama was detained by the ATS from Sanchore on the intelligence input by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under a joint operation with the NIA on October 31st. After four days of rigorous interrogation, Osama has finally been arrested, and the investigating agency has booked him under the sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) .

IG (ATS) Vikas Kumar said that investigations revealed that Osama had been in contact with a top commander of the organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the past four years. After interrogation, the ATS has registered a case and arrested the cleric.

On October 31st, the ATS conducted raids in four districts of Rajasthan and arrested five suspects, including Osama Umar, Masood, Mohammad Ayub, Mohammad Junaid, and Bashir.

“Osama was pressing and brainwashing the four other suspects to join the terrorist organization and was using internet calling to contact top terrorist commanders," said the IG, ATS, adding that the accused will be produced in the court for remand and a thorough investigation will be conducted in the case.