 Rajasthan ATS Arrests Maulvi Osama For Alleged Links With Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan ATS Arrests Maulvi Osama For Alleged Links With Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Rajasthan ATS Arrests Maulvi Osama For Alleged Links With Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Osama was detained by the ATS from Sanchore on the intelligence input by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under a joint operation with the NIA on October 31st. After four days of rigorous interrogation, Osama has finally been arrested, and the investigating agency has booked him under the sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) .

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan ATS Arrests Maulvi Osama For Alleged Links With Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan |

Jaipur: In a major action, the Rajasthan ATS has arrested Maulvi Osama, alias Osama Umar, for his alleged links to the Afghan terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Osama was detained by the ATS from Sanchore on the intelligence input by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under a joint operation with the NIA on October 31st. After four days of rigorous interrogation, Osama has finally been arrested, and the investigating agency has booked him under the sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) .

IG (ATS) Vikas Kumar said that investigations revealed that Osama had been in contact with a top commander of the organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the past four years. After interrogation, the ATS has registered a case and arrested the cleric.

On October 31st, the ATS conducted raids in four districts of Rajasthan and arrested five suspects, including Osama Umar, Masood, Mohammad Ayub, Mohammad Junaid, and Bashir.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables
Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air Pollution Crisis
'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air Pollution Crisis
'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical 8-Ball Spell During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match
'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical 8-Ball Spell During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match
Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Accuses EC Of Deliberate Power Outages At Its Strongholds;...
article-image

“Osama was pressing and brainwashing the four other suspects to join the terrorist organization and was using internet calling to contact top terrorist commanders," said the IG, ATS, adding that the accused will be produced in the court for remand and a thorough investigation will be conducted in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air...

'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air...

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi For 2 Days, To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express To Khajuraho

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi For 2 Days, To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express To Khajuraho

BJP Leader's Brother Opens Fire As Argument Over Garbage Dumping Escalates In Bareilly - VIDEO

BJP Leader's Brother Opens Fire As Argument Over Garbage Dumping Escalates In Bareilly - VIDEO

Rajasthan ATS Arrests Maulvi Osama For Alleged Links With Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Rajasthan ATS Arrests Maulvi Osama For Alleged Links With Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commissioner Orders Action After Attack On BJP Candidate Vijay...

Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commissioner Orders Action After Attack On BJP Candidate Vijay...