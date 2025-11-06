UP: Two Sisters Allege Gang Rape By Five Men After Violent Clash Over Village Pathway In Barabanki

Two sisters have accused five men of gang rape following a violent clash between two groups over a dispute regarding a village pathway in Barabanki. | Representative Image

Barabanki: Two sisters have accused five men of gang rape following a violent clash between two groups over a dispute regarding a village pathway in Barabanki, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on November 3 within the limits of the Asandra police station in Barabanki district. A fight broke out between the two sides regarding the use of a village pathway.

Following the clash, one of the women approached the police, alleging that she and her sister were gangraped during the altercation. After the complaint reached the Superintendent of Police's office, a case was registered against 19 people, including five for gang rape, officials said.

The rape accused were identified as Mayaram, his brother Rampal, and Mayaram's sons Jaskaran, Balkaran and Changu.

"The two groups had a long-standing dispute over the village pathway. Initially, one group attacked a young woman, and when the other side heard her cries, they retaliated by beating up the attackers. Thereafter, gangrape allegations surfaced," Station House Officer (SHO), City police station, Alok Mani Tripathi said.

Based on the complaint, cases have been filed, and an investigation is underway, he added.

Additionally, the two women have been sent for medical examination, and their statements will be recorded, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

