Andhra Pradesh: Quick Thinking Of Driver Saves Lives Of 10 Passengers As Bus Catches Fire In Parvathipuram Manyam – Video | X @The_NewsDiary

Salur (Andhra Pradesh): A major accident was averted after an Odisha-bound government bus caught fire on Thursday morning while traversing through the Sunki Ghat road here in Parvathipuram Manyam district. All 10 passengers were safely evacuated, thanks to the swift action of the driver.

"The Odisha-bound RTC bus caught fire this morning while passing through the Sunki Ghat road. No injuries or casualties were reported," Parvatipuram Manyam district Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ankita Surana told PTI.

According to Surana, the driver of the bus reported that a spark in the engine likely caused the fire, possibly due to a short circuit, which is yet to be ascertained.

The bus was climbing uphill when it suddenly stopped. On checking the engine, the driver noticed sparks and immediately alerted the passengers, who quickly got down, she said.

Police said the driver's quick response helped avert a major mishap.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused shortly thereafter. A technical inspection is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire, said Surana.

