 Andhra Pradesh: Quick Thinking Of Driver Saves Lives Of 10 Passengers As Bus Catches Fire In Parvathipuram Manyam – Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: Quick Thinking Of Driver Saves Lives Of 10 Passengers As Bus Catches Fire In Parvathipuram Manyam – Video

Andhra Pradesh: Quick Thinking Of Driver Saves Lives Of 10 Passengers As Bus Catches Fire In Parvathipuram Manyam – Video

A major accident was averted in Andhra Pradesh’s Parvathipuram Manyam district when an Odisha-bound government bus caught fire on the Sunki Ghat road. All 10 passengers escaped unhurt, thanks to the driver’s quick action. The fire, suspected to have started due to an engine short circuit, was swiftly doused by fire tenders. A probe is underway.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh: Quick Thinking Of Driver Saves Lives Of 10 Passengers As Bus Catches Fire In Parvathipuram Manyam – Video | X @The_NewsDiary

Salur (Andhra Pradesh): A major accident was averted after an Odisha-bound government bus caught fire on Thursday morning while traversing through the Sunki Ghat road here in Parvathipuram Manyam district. All 10 passengers were safely evacuated, thanks to the swift action of the driver.

"The Odisha-bound RTC bus caught fire this morning while passing through the Sunki Ghat road. No injuries or casualties were reported," Parvatipuram Manyam district Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ankita Surana told PTI.

According to Surana, the driver of the bus reported that a spark in the engine likely caused the fire, possibly due to a short circuit, which is yet to be ascertained.

Read Also
'Khalnayak Will Go To Jail, Nalayak Will Go Abroad For Holiday': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Tejashwi...
article-image
Read Also
Hyderabad Reels Under Twin Murders As History-Sheeter Roshan Singh Stabbed To Death In...
article-image

The bus was climbing uphill when it suddenly stopped. On checking the engine, the driver noticed sparks and immediately alerted the passengers, who quickly got down, she said.

FPJ Shorts
There Are No W’s In Zimbabwe? Google’s AI Overview Fails At Basic Counting Of Letters; Netizens Mock Blunder
There Are No W’s In Zimbabwe? Google’s AI Overview Fails At Basic Counting Of Letters; Netizens Mock Blunder
NTA SWAYAM Correction Window 2025 Ends Today; Here's How To Make Changes
NTA SWAYAM Correction Window 2025 Ends Today; Here's How To Make Changes
Nine Baloch Civilians Hurt In Pakistan Army Airstrike Near Quetta’s Chiltan Hills, Says Baloch Rights Organisation Paank
Nine Baloch Civilians Hurt In Pakistan Army Airstrike Near Quetta’s Chiltan Hills, Says Baloch Rights Organisation Paank
Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2025: What To Expect At City's First & Oldest Literary Festival
Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2025: What To Expect At City's First & Oldest Literary Festival

Police said the driver's quick response helped avert a major mishap.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused shortly thereafter. A technical inspection is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire, said Surana.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'If Bihar Polls Held Fairly, NDA Will Be Uprooted And A Pro-Poor Govt Will Emerge,' Says Congress MP...

'If Bihar Polls Held Fairly, NDA Will Be Uprooted And A Pro-Poor Govt Will Emerge,' Says Congress MP...

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Supporters Hurl Slippers At Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy In...

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Supporters Hurl Slippers At Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy In...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s...

'Chunaav Ke Baad Ye Dono Ek Dusre Ke Baal Nochenge': PM Modi Highlights Internal 'Feud' Between...

'Chunaav Ke Baad Ye Dono Ek Dusre Ke Baal Nochenge': PM Modi Highlights Internal 'Feud' Between...

Violent Clash Between YouTuber Vanshika And Her Mother Goes Viral; Complaint Filed In Hapur

Violent Clash Between YouTuber Vanshika And Her Mother Goes Viral; Complaint Filed In Hapur