Kashmir Journalists Raise Alarm Over Order Seeking Background Details, Salary Slips: Report

Srinagar: Journalists in Kashmir have voiced concern over a recent directive issued by the Department of Information, Jammu and Kashmir, seeking detailed background information and six months’ salary slips from media professionals across several districts. Many described the move as part of a continuing crackdown on press freedom in the region.

According to The Indian Express, the order dated October 31, issued by the Joint Director of Information, Kashmir, cited “repeated complaints” from field officers and directed all District Information Officers (DIOs) to “exercise heightened vigilance” and maintain a verified list of accredited and bona fide journalists. The directive also instructed officials to report instances of misuse of media credentials or attempts to “malign officials or institutions for personal or financial gain.”

‘New Form of Harassment’

Several journalists told Maktoob Media that the order could be used to target independent voices. One independent journalist, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they had already been contacted by officials asking about their workplace, income sources, and alleged “anti-national” reporting. “They asked me why I was writing anti-national articles, to which I said that we are only reporting facts,” the journalist said.

Adil Hussain, an independent journalist based in Srinagar, said while collecting such details is not new, this specific order appeared to focus on “social media journalists.” He added that while the move may help identify unverified portals and underpaying media organisations, it would also “put independent journalists on the radar” and make it easier to “harass them.”

Concerns Over Independent Media

Another female journalist from Kashmir said the order had deepened an existing “paranoia” among reporters already subject to regular checks. She pointed out that many independent journalists rely on grants or fellowships rather than fixed salaries. “This order insinuates that whatever they think is against the state is being done for financial gain,” she said, adding that payments from foreign publications could now be misrepresented as “anti-national.”

The order also mandates submission of credentials including Aadhaar and PAN cards, appointment letters, bank statements, qualification certificates, and social media links of associated media outlets.

In a statement, the Press Club of Kashmir expressed concern over the directive, calling it a response to a “one-sided article” and warning that it would contribute to an atmosphere of mistrust in the Valley’s media circles.