'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO

Ranadhir Jaiswal | ANI

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reacted to US President Donald Trump confirming his visit to India next year. The MEA in its weekly press briefing said, "As far as the comments of President Trump regarding his visit to India are concerned, I do not have anything on this to share. I will let you know when I have something to share about it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

MEA also said that it has taken note of US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that Pakistan has resumed nuclear testing, saying such clandestine and illegal activities are in keeping with the country’s history.

"Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan’s history, that is centered around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation," Jaiswal said.

"India has always drawn the attention of the international community to these aspects of Pakistan’s record. In this backdrop, we have taken note of President Trump’s comment about Pakistan’s nuclear testing," he added.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, November 7, confirmed plans to visit India next year, saying his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade and energy cooperation were “going very well”.

Trump also praised Modi as a “great friend” and credited him for significantly reducing India’s oil imports from Russia amid ongoing trade negotiations.