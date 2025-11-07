 'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO

'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO

The MEA in its weekly press briefing said, "As far as the comments of President Trump regarding his visit to India are concerned, I do not have anything on this to share. I will let you know when I have something to share about it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Ranadhir Jaiswal | ANI

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reacted to US President Donald Trump confirming his visit to India next year. The MEA in its weekly press briefing said, "As far as the comments of President Trump regarding his visit to India are concerned, I do not have anything on this to share. I will let you know when I have something to share about it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

MEA also said that it has taken note of US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that Pakistan has resumed nuclear testing, saying such clandestine and illegal activities are in keeping with the country’s history.

"Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan’s history, that is centered around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation," Jaiswal said.

"India has always drawn the attention of the international community to these aspects of Pakistan’s record. In this backdrop, we have taken note of President Trump’s comment about Pakistan’s nuclear testing," he added.

FPJ Shorts
'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO
'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO
Maharashtra Jeweller Held For ₹2.5 Crore Fake Gold Loan Scam; Accused Supplied Counterfeit Ornaments To Customers Seeking Bank Loans
Maharashtra Jeweller Held For ₹2.5 Crore Fake Gold Loan Scam; Accused Supplied Counterfeit Ornaments To Customers Seeking Bank Loans
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawan kule Urges Opposition To Await High-Level Panel’s Report On ₹300-Crore Pune Land Deal Before Targeting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawan kule Urges Opposition To Await High-Level Panel’s Report On ₹300-Crore Pune Land Deal Before Targeting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Ozempic or Bariatric? Reason Behind Arjuna Ranatunga's Unimaginable Weight Loss Revealed!
Ozempic or Bariatric? Reason Behind Arjuna Ranatunga's Unimaginable Weight Loss Revealed!

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, November 7, confirmed plans to visit India next year, saying his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade and energy cooperation were “going very well”.

Read Also
Donald Trump Confirms India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Very Well'
article-image

Trump also praised Modi as a “great friend” and credited him for significantly reducing India’s oil imports from Russia amid ongoing trade negotiations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit -...

'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit -...

MEA Reacts To Trump’s Comment Pakistan’s Nuclear Testing, Cites 'History Of Illicit...

MEA Reacts To Trump’s Comment Pakistan’s Nuclear Testing, Cites 'History Of Illicit...

Delhi High Court Orders Google To Remove Deepfake Videos Of Journalist Rajat Sharma

Delhi High Court Orders Google To Remove Deepfake Videos Of Journalist Rajat Sharma

Mizoram: Lai Autonomous District Council Elections To Be Held On December 3

Mizoram: Lai Autonomous District Council Elections To Be Held On December 3

Kerala Lottery Result: November 7, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 26 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 7, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 26 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...