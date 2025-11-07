 MEA Reacts To Trump’s Comment Pakistan’s Nuclear Testing, Cites 'History Of Illicit Proliferation' - VIDEO
MEA Reacts To Trump's Comment Pakistan's Nuclear Testing, Cites 'History Of Illicit Proliferation' - VIDEO

Trump, in an interview with CBS News’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, claimed that several countries, including Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan, are conducting nuclear tests, while the United States is not.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks alleging that Pakistan is actively conducting nuclear tests. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that such activities are consistent with Pakistan’s long-standing record of clandestine and illegal nuclear practices.

Addressing the media during the weekly briefing, Jaiswal said, “Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan’s history, that is centered around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation.”

He added that India has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to Pakistan’s questionable nuclear record and said New Delhi has taken note of President Trump’s statement in this context.

Trump, in an interview with CBS News’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, claimed that several countries, including Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan, are conducting nuclear tests, while the United States is not. “Russia’s testing and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it. We’re an open society,” Trump said during the interview.

