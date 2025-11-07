UP Shocker: Man Tied To Pole, Set Ablaze After Dispute In Badaun; Disturbing Visual Surfaces

A shocking incident has emerged from Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, where a 20-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by three accused following a heated altercation near a mosque. A distressing video of the incident shows the victim writhing in pain after being engulfed in flames.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Mehboob, son of Sattar and a resident of Mohalla Mustafabad Nai Basti under Islamnagar police station limits, was returning home after offering Friday prayers at a mosque on Sahaswan Road. During the prayers, Mehboob reportedly had a brief argument with three individuals over an undisclosed issue. The matter was temporarily resolved after bystanders intervened.

However, moments later, when Mehboob was on his way back home, the same men allegedly intercepted and attacked him, attempting to burn him alive. He suffered more than 50 percent burn injuries in the assault.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and rushed the victim to the community health centre. Given the severity of his condition, he was later referred to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment.

The incident has triggered panic and outrage in the area, while police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused involved in the gruesome attack.