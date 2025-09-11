VIDEO: 48-Year-Old Man Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Samajwadi Party HQ In Lucknow Over Land-Grabbing Allegations

Yogendra suffers critical burns after self-immolation outside Lucknow SP headquarters | X - @yadavakhilesh

Lucknow: A 48-year-old man from Aligarh attempted self-immolation outside the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, alleging land-grabbing attempts by relatives of an SP legislator. The man, identified as Yogendra alias Bobby, carried a bottle of petrol in his pocket, poured it on himself, and set himself ablaze.

Bystanders Rush to Save Him

Panic gripped the area as bystanders rushed with blankets to douse the flames. By the time fire was controlled, Yogendra had suffered nearly 80% burns. He was rushed to Civil Hospital by police, where doctors described his condition as critical.

निर्मम भाजपा सरकार से हताश होकर एक युवा ने आत्मदाह के द्वारा सरकार को जगाने के लिए जो कोशिश की है वो बेहद दर्दनाक है। भाजपा सरकार घायल युवक को अच्छे से अच्छा इलाज-उपचार सुनिश्चित करे और युवक को न्याय प्रदान करे।



नाइंसाफ़ी, नाउम्मीदगी और निराशा भाजपा सरकार की पहचान बन गयी है।… pic.twitter.com/FSN2QwVJzS — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 10, 2025

Before collapsing, Yogendra told reporters and police that certain individuals, including relatives of SP MLA Shamiem Ahmad, had extorted money from him and threatened to seize his house. He also alleged repeated police inaction despite petitions since 2020.

Victim’s Letter Details Allegations

A letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, recovered from him, detailed allegations of extortion, assault, and intimidation.

SP Leadership Responds

SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the incident reflected the “despair created by the BJP government” and demanded quality treatment and justice for the victim.